October 31, 2025 6:26 PM हिंदी

Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released

Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released ( Photo Credit: Ram Pothineni/X)

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) The makers of director Mahesh Babu P's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Andhra King Taluka', featuring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead, on Friday released the third single from the film, 'Chinni Gundelo', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The newly released enchanting melody is a romantic number that transports viewers to a magical world where the lead pair are seen playing among the stars, basking in moonlit warmth, and sharing tender romantic moments, creating an utterly delightful experience. Vivek and Mervin’s composition is exquisite, while Mervin Solomon and Satya Yamini’s melodious voices elevate the song even further. Krishna Kanth’s graceful lyrics beautifully describe the essence of the song.

On-screen, Ram and Bhagyashree Borse’s chemistry is simply adorable, adding to the song’s charm. Jaani Master has masterfully choreographed this romantic number on a vibrant, visually stunning set. With its captivating energy and charm, it’s set to become yet another blockbuster hit from the album.

It may be recalled that the film is scheduled to hit screens on November 28 this year.

Cinematography for the film is by Siddhartha Nuni while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film.

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni. Actress Bhagyashree Borse, whose popularity graph is soaring north, plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays the character of a film superstar called Surya Kumar in the film.

Backed by a highly experienced technical crew, the project promises top-notch cinematic quality. A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh entering risky waters in mending ties with Pakistan

Bangladesh entering risky waters in mending ties with Pakistan

Dhanuka Agritech’s Q2 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 94 crore

Dhanuka Agritech’s Q2 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 94 crore

Josh Hazlewood bowled well, difficult to recover when four down in power-play, says Suryakumar Yadav after India lose to Australia in second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: Hazlewood bowled well, difficult to recover when four down in power-play, says Suryakumar

Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released ( Photo Credit: Ram Pothineni/X)

Enchanting melody 'Chinni Gundelo' From Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' released

Arihant, Anika clinch U-19 titles at Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: ISA

Arihant, Anika clinch U-19 titles at Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships

India aims 300 million tonnes of crude steel production capacity by 2030

India aims 300 million tonnes of crude steel production capacity by 2030

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh help Australia beat India by four wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series and take 1-0 lead at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: Hazlewood and Marsh help Australia beat India by four wickets, take 1-0 lead (ld)

Sardar Patel's dream of confident, united India finds reflection in India’s partnerships abroad: Report

Sardar Patel's dream of confident, united India finds reflection in India’s partnerships abroad: Report

Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months

Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months

Sardar Patel faced 2 deadly attacks in 1939, Congress buried truth for 86 years: BJP

Sardar Patel faced 2 deadly attacks in 1939, Congress buried truth for 86 years: BJP