Emilia Clarke reunites with ‘dragon daddy’ Jason Momoa in New York

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Emilia Clarke had a surprise moment to cherish during her New York visit when her former “Game of Thrones” co-star Jason Momoa dropped by her dressing room.

Clarke took to Instagram to share her excitement, expressing gratitude for everything New York had offered her on the trip, and calling the unexpected reunion the perfect highlight.

The actress, best known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the epic fantasy series, shared a picture with Jason Momoa, who played her on-screen husband Khal Drogo. In the image, Momoa has his arm wrapped around Clarke, as she smiles brightly at the camera and leans in close, capturing the easy warmth and enduring bond between the former co-stars.

Referring to Momoa fondly as her “dragon daddy,” the actress wrote in the caption: “New York has given me so many things to be grateful for on this trip and just when I thought it couldn’t be better…look who walked into my dressing room. #mydragondaddy #westillgotit @kellyclarksonshow.”

“Game of Thrones” is created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. It is the first adaptation of the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise, a series of high fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin.

Set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, Game of Thrones has a large ensemble cast and follows several story arcs throughout the course of the show. The first major arc revolves around the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, marked by a web of political conflicts among the noble families, as they vie to claim the throne or fight for independence.

The second major arc centers on the last descendant of the realm's deposed ruling dynasty, who has been exiled to Essos and is plotting a return to reclaim the throne. The third follows the Night's Watch, a military order defending the realm against threats from beyond the Seven Kingdoms' northern border.

A prequel series, House of the Dragon, premiered in 2022. A second prequel currently in production, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is scheduled to debut in 2026.

