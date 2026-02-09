Emergency landing strip in Assam’s Moran ready for inauguration next week

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Augmenting the Indian military's preparedness and response mechanism in any combat situation, the government has readied an emergency landing facility in the North-Eastern part of the country, adding to the existing networks of highways which could double up as airstrips for landing, as well as take-off for aircraft and fighter jets.​

​The Emergency landing airstrip in the Moran area of Assam has been completed and is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.​

According to defence officials, a 4.2-kilometre-long strip has been built on National Highway Number 2 passing through Moran in Dibrugarh. This is the first emergency landing facility on an expressway in the Northeast.​

The development assumes significance in light of the possibility of a two-front war, as the nation faces a hostile situation on its borders with both Pakistan and China.​

During the inauguration, the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will perform touch-and-go drills, while fixed-wing transport aircraft C-130 and AN-32 will land on this airstrip and then perform take-off drills from there.​

The 4.2-km strip, built on National Highway Number 2, has been modelled on other Expressways in the country, which can host both transport and fighter jets during combat situations.​

On November 16, 2021, PM Modi had inaugurated an airstrip built on the Purvanchal Expressway near Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The occasion grabbed the spotlight as the Prime Minister himself landed on this airstrip in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.​

Notably, the IAF is taking strides in strengthening the armed forces’ preparedness with new fighters, weapons, airbases, helipads, and other modern weapons and equipment, while the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working on developing Emergency Landing Facilities (ELFs), or landing strips, on highways to develop them as multi-purpose landing strips.

​--IANS

mr/dan