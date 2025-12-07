Elvish Yadav shares what he would like to give back to Haryanvi culture, industry

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Social media content creator Elvish Yadav, who has made his OTT debut with his recent show ‘Aukaat Se Bahar’, has shared his goal that he harbours for the Haryanvi industry.

In the past few years, the Haryanvi industry has emerged as a force. Haryanvi culture and music have been ruling the roost. Elvish spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of his show, and said that he aims to change the perception that people have about the Haryanvi culture, and the language.

He told IANS, “When I used to make my videos on YouTube, I didn't use my own language. But as soon as I set my tone, people started showing their support. I would say that the Haryanvi industry is what made me. Haryanvi culture, language, accent, whatever you call it. Everything was given to me by that industry. My character is also Haryanvi. I don't know what I should give to the Haryanvi industry”.

He further mentioned, “But as far as I can go, as far as I can think, people think that the Haryanvi language is a bad language. It is rude, people are angry, people say anything. But that's not true. The Haryanvi language is like any other language. Promoting it in a good way is my goal. I don't want people to think that my Haryanvi character is bad. I want people to move away from stereotypes. That's what I can do for my industry”.

He shared that ‘Aukaat Se Bahar’ effectively sets the stage to correct the public perception about the Haryanvi culture, the language and its people. ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ follows the story of Rajveer Ahlawat (played by Elvish). He is a small-town boxer from Haryana, who enters an elite Delhi college. He fights to prove his worth, navigating bullying and class prejudice.

The show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

