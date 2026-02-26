February 26, 2026 8:32 PM हिंदी

Elle Fanning says she was shocked to know about ‘Sentimental Value’ Oscar nomination

Elle Fanning says she was shocked to know about ‘Sentimental Value’ Oscar nomination

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Elle Fanning was taken by surprise when she was nominated for the Oscars for ‘Sentimental Value’.

The 27-year-old star is up for Best Supporting Actress at next month's Academy Awards ceremony but has confessed that she went on a night out with her sister Dakota Fanning before the nominations were announced in January, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Elle told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was not watching it. Dakota and I had gone out the night before. We had quite a late night. I couldn't compute. I go out bleary-eyed, and I'm like, 'Mom! Dakota! Wake up. I think I got it. I think I got it. I looked like a crazed zombie who was walking in circles saying, 'Is this real?'".

‘Sentimental Value’ received nine Oscar nominations and Fanning says that the most exciting nod for the Norwegian picture was Olivier Bugge Coutte's recognition in the Best Film Editing category.

The Maleficent actress said, "What Olivier has done with the film, and the way that it is edited and constructed, I'm so happy that he wasn't overlooked because it's so particular and he has such a keen eye and was so essential to the film. Editors, I've come to learn now in the producing process, too, hold the key to your performance in a lot of ways”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Elle said that close bonds have been forged between Sentimental Value's cast and crew since the movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

She said, "The fact that the family was held together and that no one was left out and that we get to continue the celebration with each other is really meaningful. I've been quite emotional about this whole experience. I'm still a little glassy-eyed and in shock over it all”.

The nod is the first Oscar nomination of Elle's career and she admits that the recognition feels particularly special because she has been acting since the age of two.

The actress said, "I've been acting since I was two. I've never gotten to have this experience before. (It's) my first time being nominated (for an Oscar). It does really mean something to me, to be recognised by my peers. I don't think you realise how special that feels until it happens”.

The Oscar nomination comes after a varied year for Elle, which also saw her star in the sci-fi action flick ‘Predator: Badlands’, and she explained how she never wants to be typecast.

She said, "You don't know what projects are going to come to you or what's being written at the time, but I have been very fortunate to be able to have these varied projects”.

“I like to be scared. I like to be terrified a bit and step into something new because I feel like that's how I have to keep pushing myself. Maleficent, that was amazing and it opened up a lot of doors for me in that sense, but then there's a box; people want to put the Disney princess on you. I'm like, 'Wait, don't do that to me’”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift 

Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift (IANS Analysis)

'We bowled really nicely,' says Aiden Markram after the Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We bowled really nicely,' says Markram after Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8s

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

PM Modi concludes landmark Israel visit, Netanyahu sees him off in another heartwarming gesture

PM Modi concludes landmark Israel visit, Netanyahu sees him off in another heartwarming gesture

Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the INR 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen 2026 played at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad, Haryana, on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen 2026: Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory

'Losing so many wickets in Power-play cost us,' says Shai Hope after loss against South Africa in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'Losing so many wickets in Power-play cost us,' says Shai Hope after loss against South Africa

In Israel, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions of conflicts

In Israel, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions of conflicts

Maggie Gyllenhaal reveals her inspiration behind 'The Bride!'

Maggie Gyllenhaal reveals her inspiration behind 'The Bride!'