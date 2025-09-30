September 30, 2025 1:14 PM हिंदी

Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn’t remember anything about Scarlet Witch voice role in ‘Marvel Zombies’

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen, who is returning to her role of Scarlet Witch in ‘Marvel Zombies’, has said that she doesn’t remember the voice that she used for her character as it has been a while.

The actress is making a return as Scarlet Witch in a voice role. The four-episode Disney+ animated series is a spinoff of ‘What If…?’, and is set in a world where most of the population, including the Avengers, are zombies, reports ‘Variety’.

The actress voices her fan favorite superhero alongside many returning Marvel alum, including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and more.

She said at the Los Angeles Comic Con, “I truly recorded that years ago. I can’t remember anything. I need to watch it. I have no idea what (happens in) ‘Marvel Zombies’”.

She continued, “It’s my voice. I did it in my house, I wasn’t even in an office space. This must have been 2020, 2021? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? I really have no idea what it was like. I’m so sorry”.

As per ‘Variety’, the actress debuted as Scarlet Witch in the post-credits scene of 2014’s ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ before her proper supporting role in 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

She has since gone on to star in blockbusters like ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and headlined the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’, for which she earned an Emmy nomination.

The ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel remains Olsen’s last in-person Marvel appearance as Scarlet Witch. The movie turned the character into a full blown villain and ended with Scarlet Witch crushed under a collapsed building.

Her fate is unknown, and neither the actress nor Marvel have yet to announce when Scarlet Witch will reappear. She has not been announced as a cast member for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. She said last year she’s open to reprising Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

