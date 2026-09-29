Elizabeth Hurley shares joy of hand-picking apples from her neglected orchard

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Elizabeth Hurley shared a glimpse of her countryside life as she shared the results of her family’s efforts to revive an ancient, neglected orchard, sharing that crates of hand-picked apples were on their way to a local juice presser.

Hurley took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a crimson red T-shirt paired with denims. The actress was seen holding a few apples and standing next to baskets full of freshly picked fruit.

Hurley wrote: “I have an ancient, neglected orchard which I finally started to work on this summer. It still needs tons of work but here’s the results of this year’s effort, all hand picked by me and my family.”

Hurley added: “Crates on the way to a local juice presser and can’t wait to get my juice. Apparently I get x10 bottles per crate #home #country #apple #local.”

She is best-known film roles are Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and as the Devil in Bedazzled. Her television roles include the original series The Royals and Morgan le Fay in Runaways, based on the Marvel Comics series. She portrayed Diana Payne on the fifth season of original series Gossip Girl.

Her first role in a big budget film was in Passenger 57. In 1994, Hurley accompanied Hugh Grant to the London premiere of his film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The actress was last seen in the 2024 film “Strictly Confidential”, a British thriller film written and directed by Damian Hurley in his directorial debut and starring his mother Elizabeth Hurley, Georgia Lock, Lauren McQueen, Freddie Thorp, Genevieve Gaunt, Pear Chiravara, Llyrio Boateng, and Max Parker.

In television, her last work was in “Breaking Bear”, an adult animated dark comedy crime television series created by Julien Nitzberg for Tubi.

Featuring the voices of Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley and Josh Gad, it parodies mobster films and other crime fiction, including the television series Breaking Bad.

--IANS

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