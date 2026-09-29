September 29, 2026 1:00 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Shapath enters men's trap individual final; team misses out on medal

Asian Games: Shapath enters men's trap individual final; team misses out on medal

Nagoya, Sep 29 (IANS) The trap shooter Shapath Bharadwaj qualified for the trap shooting men's individual final after finishing eighth in qualification with 117 points, while Kynan Chenai, bronze medallist at Hangzhou 2023, finished 16th with 115 and Ahvar Rizvi was 32nd with 107, with both missing out on the final.

Shapath finished joint-seventh in the individual qualification with 117 points and entered a three-way shoot-off with Qatar’s Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Kazakhstan’s Alisher Aisalbayev, with two spots in the final at stake.

He then survived a nervy three-way shoot-off for the final two spots, edging Al-Rumaihi to secure his place in the medal round.

Meanwhile, the trap men's team of Shapath, Kynan and Ahvar missed out on a medal after a sixth-place finish with a combined total of 339.

Earleir, the woman's trap team of Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, won the silver medal in the women’s trap team event, taking the country's tally in shooting to 13 on Tuesday.

The trio shot a combined score of 328 after three days of the 125-shot qualification round, fending off the challenge of Kuwait for the silver. China clinched the gold with an aggregate of 346, while Kuwait bagged bronze with 325.

Neeru also qualified for the individual final after finishing joint-top in qualification with 118. Aashima and Manisha missed out on the final after scoring 106 and 104 to finish 11th, finishing 16th and 23rd, respectively.

Of the 13 medals in shooting, India have only one gold that came from the mixed 10m air pistol event, where Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the yellow metal with a stellar performance. Overall, at the ongoing edition, India has 46 medals - four gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals.

--IANS

bc/

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