Elijah Wood’s mom would have ended his child acting career to protect him

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Elijah Wood has shared that his mom was prepared to protect her child from the negative impacts of his child stardom.

Debra Krause prioritised raising Elijah as a "good human" over his acting work, which began at the age of 8 when he appeared in 63-year-old singer Paula Abdul's music video for ‘Forever Your Girl’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

When asked how he coped as a successful child star, Elijah told The Times newspaper, "The person I credit is my mother. She was more concerned with raising a good human rather than how my career was going, and would have taken me out of the industry if she thought it might ruin her child. And I don’t know how people who have overnight success cope. It’s a weird thing to be thrust into the public eye, and the most unenviable thing is to do it without having tools to deal with it. How can they keep perspective?".

Elijah, who, aged 18, became a global star when cast as Frodo Baggins in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’, shared, "So it’s fortunate that, by the time The Lord of the Rings entered my life, I had some experience with being recognisable. Not to anywhere near the level any of us would encounter on that, but, honestly, going through The Lord of the Rings? When you’ve been through that wild cultural event and made it through feeling whole and human? Well, I felt sort of set for the rest of my life. Like, if that wasn’t going to f*** me up, what will?".

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor has been in the business for almost 40 years, and he still enjoys his work.

When asked if he has "ever felt jaded", Elijah said, "Never. If I’d been on a TV show that lasted 15 years, I could imagine finding it hard to feel the same enthusiasm by year 12, but I’ve been lucky to have this wonderful, unexpected career - even if there have been tons of ebbs and flows”.

“For a long time, I was told, 'You did it! You moved from being a child actor to an adult actor’. But I definitely had periods where I worked less. Perhaps around my late-20s? But I never felt jaded or cynical”, he added.

