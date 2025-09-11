September 11, 2025 3:00 PM हिंदी

'Elevated heat conditions' force road events at World Athletics C'ships to start early

'Elevated heat conditions' force road events at World Athletics C'ships to start early (Credit: World Athletics)

Tokyo, Sep 11 (IANS) All road events on the first three days of the World Athletics Championships 2025, starting on Saturday, will start 30 minutes earlier than scheduled due to elevated heat conditions in Tokyo that could pose a health and safety risk to competing athletes, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said.

The new start time for the women’s and men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk on September 13, Women’s Marathon September 14, and Men’s Marathon on September 17 is 07:30 am.

"World Athletics (WA) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC), in consultation with the World Athletics Health & Science Department, have taken this decision that puts the highest priority on athletes' health and safety, and it has been communicated to the athletes as early as possible to allow them to prepare and adjust to the new start time,' it said in a statement.

The start time for the road events had originally been set at 08:00 am in consideration of climate conditions, operational aspects, and maximising spectator attendance.

Japan has endured its hottest summer since records began in 1898, with temperatures 2.36 Celcius above average.

Despite the World Championships being scheduled for mid-September when temperatures were expected to be lower than during the summer in Tokyo, levels this year have remained at those of mid-summer.

The 20th edition of this prestigious competition will star more than 2000 athletes from some 200 countries as they compete for medals across 49 events during nine days of action from September 13-21.

There are 49 events on the programme for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, meaning 147 medals will be awarded across the nine action-packed days of competition with a total prize money pot of USD 84,98,000.

There are an equal number of disciplines for women and men – 24 each and one mixed event.

--IANS

bc/ab

