Ektaa Kapoor shares throwback video of dad Jeetendra: My dad was original Naag

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Ektaa Kapoor is asking if she is the ‘Naagin’. On Friday, the producer took to her Instagram, and shared a clip from the ‘Nagin’.

In the clip, her father, Jeetendra can be seen transforming into a snake. She wrote in the caption, “My dad was the original NAAG (icchadari) does that make me a nagin?”.

Incidentally, Ektaa Kapoor is also the producer of the superhit television show ‘Naagin’. The show is currently in its 7th season.

Earlier, Ektaa celebrated 20 years of her show ‘Kasamh Se’ starring Prachi Desai, Roshni Chopra, Arunima Sharma, and Ram Kapoor. The show first aired on Zee TV on January 16, 2006.

Commemorating the occasion, Ektaa took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video compilation of some iconic scenes from ‘Kasamh Se’. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show revolves around the lives of three sisters: Bani (Prachi Desai), Piya (Roshni Chopra/ Manasi Varma), and Rano (Arunima Sharma/Pallavi Purohit). Revisiting some fond old memories, Ektaa penned the caption, "20 years million memories ! Kasam Se (sic)".

Featuring Jaya Bhattacharya, Gurdeep Kohli, Manasi Varma, Pallavi Purohit, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vivian Dsena as the supporting cast, ‘Kasamh Se’ was on air till 12 March 2009. In the meantime, Ektaa kicked off the year 2026 by going on a trip to Darjeeling with popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia. Urvashi took to her Instagram account and posted a video capturing a glimpse of her picturesque mountain getaway.

The clip showed Urvashi and Ektaa posing with their close friends, creating memories for a lifetime against a serene, mountainous backdrop. “Pure Hearts..Open skies..Quiet joy love love love @ektarkapoor @4umehra”, Urvashi captioned the post. In another post, Urvashi shared some more photos and videos on social media from her time off with the producer.

