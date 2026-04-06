April 06, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

Ektaa Kapoor shares how Akshay Kumar returned her the cheque after their earlier collaboration failed at box-office

Ektaa Kapoor shares how Akshay Kumar returned her the cheque after their earlier collaboration failed at box-office

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Producer Ektaa Kapoor has revealed that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once returned her the money after one of their earlier collaborations didn’t work at the box-office.

The producer attended the trailer launch of the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in the city on Monday. She spoke with the media, and spoke about the superstar’s generosity and ethics.

She told the media, “Not many people know this about him but once, he returned the cheque saying that, ‘You have lost money because of this film’. I was in shock, nobody does this. I have been in the industry for 31 years, and I haven’t seen anyone doing that. He just casually handed over the cheque to me saying, ‘Take it’. I then told him, ‘No you will have to do a film with me’, and that's how this film got made”.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ was unveiled on Monday. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

The film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Mithila Palkar. Earlier, the makers of the film decided to move its release date. Co-producer Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a creative notifying her followers of the change in the release date of the film. The makers decided to push the release of the film owing to the exceptional performance of the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is directed by Priyadarshan, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film will bow in cinemas on April 16, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Indian shooters eye a strong start as mixed team events to kickstart Rifle/Pistol World Cup at the Las Gabias Shooting Range in Granada, Spain, on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Indian shooters eye a strong start as mixed team events to kickstart Rifle/Pistol World Cup

Navdeep Saini, Rovman Powel come replace Chakravarthy, Narine as Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bat against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Saini, Powell come replace Chakravarthy, Narine as KKR elect to bat against PBKS

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are planning intimate wedding

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are planning intimate wedding

Ektaa Kapoor shares how Akshay Kumar returned her the cheque after their earlier collaboration failed at box-office

Ektaa Kapoor shares how Akshay Kumar returned her the cheque after their earlier collaboration failed at box-office

Pakistan's provinces locked in row over share in river waters

Pakistan's provinces locked in row over share in river waters

Assam polls: Senior Congress leader quits during Kharge’s rally (Photo: IANS)

Assam polls: Senior Congress leader quits during Kharge’s rally

Indian Railways approves Rs 1,364 crore to expand Kavach, modern signalling systems

Indian Railways approves Rs 1,364 crore to expand Kavach, modern signalling systems

When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians, know all details of the clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs MI, know all details

PM Modi plays vital role in safeguarding Manipur’s boundaries: CM Singh​ (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi plays vital role in safeguarding Manipur’s boundaries: CM Singh​

Preeti downs Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aeji Im to reach final; Priya, Arundhati advance to the 54kg Elite Women's final in Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Monday. Photo credit: Asian Boxing

Asian Boxing C'ship: Preeti downs Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aeji Im to reach final; Priya, Arundhati advance