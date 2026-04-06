Ektaa Kapoor shares how Akshay Kumar returned her the cheque after their earlier collaboration failed at box-office

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Producer Ektaa Kapoor has revealed that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once returned her the money after one of their earlier collaborations didn’t work at the box-office.

The producer attended the trailer launch of the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in the city on Monday. She spoke with the media, and spoke about the superstar’s generosity and ethics.

She told the media, “Not many people know this about him but once, he returned the cheque saying that, ‘You have lost money because of this film’. I was in shock, nobody does this. I have been in the industry for 31 years, and I haven’t seen anyone doing that. He just casually handed over the cheque to me saying, ‘Take it’. I then told him, ‘No you will have to do a film with me’, and that's how this film got made”.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ was unveiled on Monday. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.

The film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Mithila Palkar. Earlier, the makers of the film decided to move its release date. Co-producer Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a creative notifying her followers of the change in the release date of the film. The makers decided to push the release of the film owing to the exceptional performance of the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is directed by Priyadarshan, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film will bow in cinemas on April 16, 2026.

--IANS

aa/