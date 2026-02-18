Ekta Kapoor shares quirky take on her hair-flip habit

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) TV czarina Ekta Kapoor shared a humorous note on comparing her “urge” to post with the equally strong temptation to dip her hair.

Ekta, who is the daughter of veteran star Jeetendra, took to Instagram to share a video compilation of herself, playfully highlighting moments where she is seen constantly adjusting her hair.

The text overlay on the video reads: “Everything is temporary… Ekta’s hair adjustments are permanent.”

Quipping about her habit of constant hair fixes, she wrote: “Heeehawweww the urgeeeee to post this is as bad as d urge to dip my hair.”

Ekta’s close friend and actress Krystle D’Souza commented: “Love it.”

Talking about the renowned TV show maker, Ekta is the founder of Balaji Telefilms Limited, where she serves as joint managing director and creative head. She kick-started her career at 17 and became known for producing numerous Hindi television soap operas, many of which gained significant popularity during the late 1990s and 2000s.

Her biggest success came in 2000 with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She followed it with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, becoming the Queen of Indian television.

She has produced several Hindi films through Balaji Motion Pictures, including The Dirty Picture, Lootera, Main Tera Hero, Dream Girl, Crew, and The Sabarmati Report. In 2017, She also launched her biography, Kingdom of the Soap Queen: The Story of Balaji Telefilms.

Ekta was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020. She is also honoured with the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards.

Among her film productions are Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal and Bhoot Bangla featuring Akshay Kumar. She is also producing Vvan, with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Currently, she is working on the seventh season of her long-running supernatural series Naagin.

--IANS

dc/