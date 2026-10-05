Eisha Singh dances to Hrithik Roshan’s Senorita with Avinash Mushra, celebrates celebrates his KKK15 win

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Eisha Singh turned emotional as close friend Avinash Mishra lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Taking to her social media account, Eisha shared a picture with Avinash as they posed together with his winner’s trophy. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Maybe God’s plan really was bigger... KKK 15 winner So so proud of you @avinash_world Brb, crying!”.

For the uninitiated, Avinash emerged as the winner of the 15th season of the stunt-based reality show, defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the finale.

He took home the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, a car and a Europe trip.

Eisha also shared a video from their celebrations at home, where the two can be seen dancing together on Hrithik Roshan's iconic song, Senorita from Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaraa.

She wrote, “Trophy aa gayi ghar!!!!!! ” and added, “Some victories are way too personal... this one, exactly this one .”

Recalling their days in the Bigg Boss house, she further wrote, “I remember him telling me in the BB house that he had never won an award. Little did we know, two years down the line he’d be holding the winner’s trophy. Happy so sooo happyyyy.....thank you Bhagwanji.”

For the uninitiated, Eisha and Avinash first became close while participating in Bigg Boss 18. Their friendship quickly became one of the most discussed equations of the season.

The two were often seen spending time together, supporting each other and sharing an evident comfort level.

Their closeness also led to repeated speculation about a romantic relationship. During the show, Avinash openly expressed that he had feelings for Eisha, while Eisha maintained that they were “really good friends” and did not give their relationship a romantic label.

Avinash's journey from Bigg Boss 18 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 also saw Eisha cheering for him from the wings. Before he left for Cape Town for the stunt reality show, Avinash had spoken about Eisha's support, saying that she had confidence in him and that her encouragement was “very” heartening.

–IANS

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