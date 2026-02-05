Eight of 16 Indian sailors held in Iran released, in touch with authorities for release of remaining: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Eight of the 16 Indian sailors held in Iran have been released and will be able to travel back to India soon after completing the necessary formalities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is in touch with the Iranian authorities for the release of remaining eight sailors and have assured full support to them.

"We've had consular access. Our Consulate in Bandar Abbas, our officials in Bandar Abbas, they have gone and met them. Of those 16, eight people, this is what we have been informed by the Iranian authorities, eight of them have been released and they will be returning home as and when necessary formalities...for their travel is completed. In regard to the remaining eight sailors, we are in touch with the Iranian authorities. We will see how best to support them for whatever need they may have," Jaiswal told reporters.

On January 17, the Indian Embassy in Tehran stated that it was informed regarding the detention of the vessel MT Valiant Roar, with 16 Indian crew members on board, by Iranian authorities in mid-December. According to the statement, Indian consulate in Bandar Abbas had made multiple requests to the Iranian authorities, seeking consular access to the crew.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Embassy in Tehran stated, "Around mid-December 2025, Mission was informed about the detention of the vessel MT Valiant Roar by Iranian authorities, with 16 Indian crew-members on board. The Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas immediately (on 14 December) wrote to the Government of Iran seeking Consular Access to the crew."

"The request for consular access has been repeated numerous times since then, both by diplomatic correspondence and in-person meetings in Bandar Abbas and Tehran, including at the level of the Ambassador. The Iranian authorities were also requested to allow the crew to communicate with their families in India," it added.

According to the statement, the Consulate also contacted the UAE-based company that owns the ship on December 15 and has subsequently been in touch with the Iran-based agents of the company, to press upon them to ensure provision of food, water and fuel for the ship, and to arrange legal representation for the crew in Iranian courts.

In the statement, Indian Embassy in Tehran stated, "Upon being informed by the ship of depleting food and water stocks, the Mission intervened with the Iranian navy to arrange emergency supplies of food and water in early January. The Indian Consulate in Dubai has also been pressing upon the ship-owning company to ensure legal representation and regular supplies of provisions to the ship."

"The matter is expected to be subject to judicial process in Iran. However, the Mission and the Consulate continue to press the Iranian authorities to grant early consular access to the crew, and to ensure expeditious completion of the judicial proceedings," it added.

--IANS

akl/as