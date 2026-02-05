February 05, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

Eight of 16 Indian sailors held in Iran released, in touch with authorities for release of remaining: MEA

Eight of 16 Indian sailors held in Iran released, in touch with authorities for release of remaining: MEA (File, representational image)

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Eight of the 16 Indian sailors held in Iran have been released and will be able to travel back to India soon after completing the necessary formalities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is in touch with the Iranian authorities for the release of remaining eight sailors and have assured full support to them.

"We've had consular access. Our Consulate in Bandar Abbas, our officials in Bandar Abbas, they have gone and met them. Of those 16, eight people, this is what we have been informed by the Iranian authorities, eight of them have been released and they will be returning home as and when necessary formalities...for their travel is completed. In regard to the remaining eight sailors, we are in touch with the Iranian authorities. We will see how best to support them for whatever need they may have," Jaiswal told reporters.

On January 17, the Indian Embassy in Tehran stated that it was informed regarding the detention of the vessel MT Valiant Roar, with 16 Indian crew members on board, by Iranian authorities in mid-December. According to the statement, Indian consulate in Bandar Abbas had made multiple requests to the Iranian authorities, seeking consular access to the crew.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Embassy in Tehran stated, "Around mid-December 2025, Mission was informed about the detention of the vessel MT Valiant Roar by Iranian authorities, with 16 Indian crew-members on board. The Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas immediately (on 14 December) wrote to the Government of Iran seeking Consular Access to the crew."

"The request for consular access has been repeated numerous times since then, both by diplomatic correspondence and in-person meetings in Bandar Abbas and Tehran, including at the level of the Ambassador. The Iranian authorities were also requested to allow the crew to communicate with their families in India," it added.

According to the statement, the Consulate also contacted the UAE-based company that owns the ship on December 15 and has subsequently been in touch with the Iran-based agents of the company, to press upon them to ensure provision of food, water and fuel for the ship, and to arrange legal representation for the crew in Iranian courts.

In the statement, Indian Embassy in Tehran stated, "Upon being informed by the ship of depleting food and water stocks, the Mission intervened with the Iranian navy to arrange emergency supplies of food and water in early January. The Indian Consulate in Dubai has also been pressing upon the ship-owning company to ensure legal representation and regular supplies of provisions to the ship."

"The matter is expected to be subject to judicial process in Iran. However, the Mission and the Consulate continue to press the Iranian authorities to grant early consular access to the crew, and to ensure expeditious completion of the judicial proceedings," it added.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Cong PMs had no visions, analyse any Red Fort speech: PM Modi

Cong PMs had no visions, analyse any Red Fort speech: PM Modi

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha plays down missing India clash, backs squad ahead of T20 World Cup. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Salman Ali Agha plays down missing India clash, backs squad ahead of T20 World Cup

172 railway stations spruced up under Amrit Bharat scheme

172 railway stations spruced up under Amrit Bharat scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rajya Sabha in turmoil after PM Modi's jibe at Kharge, Oppn stage walkout

Rajya Sabha in turmoil after PM Modi's jibe at Kharge, Oppn stage walkout

ICC T20 World Cup: When and Where to watch, know all details

ICC T20 World Cup: When and Where to watch, know all details

Balochistan attacks expose deep, unresolved political conflict with Pakistan: Report (File image)

Balochistan attacks expose deep, unresolved political conflict with Pakistan: Report

Selection Committee awaits BCCI CoE to provide details of Sundar's recovery: Report

Selection Committee awaits BCCI CoE to provide details on Sundar's recovery: Report

'They have refused... our flight is booked': Suryakumar Yadav reflects on Pakistan boycotting T20 World Cup match on February 15 in Colombo. Photo credit: ICC

'They have refused... our flight is booked': SKY reflects on Pakistan boycotting T20 WC match

CEC Gyanesh Kumar briefs central observers to ensure transparent polls in 5 states/UTs

CEC Gyanesh Kumar briefs central observers to ensure transparent polls in 5 states/UTs

Britney Spears calls out family on social media

Britney Spears calls out family on social media