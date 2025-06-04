Vijay Mallya leads wave of reactions as RCB end IPL title drought

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The long wait is finally over—and no one felt the emotions more than Vijay Mallya, the first owner of the Bengaluru franchise. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their maiden IPL trophy after 18 years of heartbreak and hope, the former RCB owner led the wave of congratulatory messages that poured in from across the cricketing world.

“RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years,” Mallya posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well-balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee sala cup namde!!”

It was a moment that brought together generations of RCB fans and stakeholders, past and present. And the rest of the IPL fraternity stood in unison to applaud the team’s hard-earned glory.

Mumbai Indians, five-time champions, hailed the effort: “Congratulations to the NEW #TATAIPL Champions, @RCBTweets. A strong & memorable campaign.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who themselves have tasted title success in the past, acknowledged RCB’s tenacity: “Congratulations on an outstanding season and a well-earned title, @RCBTweets.”

Chennai Super Kings, RCB’s fiercest rivals, also put rivalry aside to share in the moment: “Congratulations, @RCBTweets! #IPL2025Final #WhistlePodu .”

The message that perhaps captured the emotions of millions of fans came from Kolkata Knight Riders: “EE SALA CUP NIMDE, CONGRATULATIONS.”

Even Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants joined in, sharing stories, memes, and emotional posts celebrating the end of the title curse.

While the cricketing fraternity celebrated RCB’s victory, the occasion held deeply personal significance for Virat Kohli. As the team held on to win by six runs against Punjab Kings in a nerve-wracking final, Kohli dropped to his knees in tears. It was a fitting image of loyalty rewarded—after 18 years, three heartbreak losses in finals, and countless sacrifices, the talismanic batter had finally tasted IPL glory.

The journey to the title was far from smooth. RCB lost early wickets in the final, but vital partnerships—particularly between Kohli and Mayank Agarwal—ensured a fighting total of 190. Their bowlers, led by Krunal Pandya’s clutch spell of 2/17 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s nerveless death bowling, brought the cup home.

Despite a valiant 61* off 30 balls from Punjab’s Shashank Singh, RCB held their nerve. The final over drama only made the triumph sweeter. The title win united past legends, rival franchises, and fans from across the globe in celebration.

After years of taunts, memes, and near-misses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are no longer titleless. The script has flipped, the wait is over, and the roar of “Ee Sala Cup Namdu” now echoes in reality, not just hope.

