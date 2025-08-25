ED being used as political weapon, not for fighting corruption: NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar on 130th Amendment Bill

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government over the proposed 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, accusing the government of using investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political vendetta rather than genuine anti-corruption efforts.

Speaking to IANS, Rohit Pawar said, "There are many BJP leaders on whom we have proved corruption, but the government is doing nothing about it."

Rohit Pawar criticised the central agency's track record, saying that "98 per cent of the ED's actions are targeted against the Opposition. It's no longer an independent body, it’s working on behalf of the government. It was expected to work against corruption across the board, not just the Opposition."

The Bill, introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, proposes that any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister will automatically be removed from office if arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days under charges carrying a minimum five-year sentence.

The Bill seeks amendments to Articles 75, 164, and 239AA of the Constitution, and allows reappointment once the individual is released.

Calling the Bill "anti-democracy," Rohit Pawar warned it would be misused to target politicians of Opposition parties. "They will use this Bill politically; that is why we are opposing it," he said.

Rohit Pawar also raised concerns over the Bill interfering with the Chief Minister’s powers. "The CM has the right to decide whom to keep in the ministry. You are snatching that power, it goes against the democratic system," Pawar asserted.

Referring to the functioning of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Rohit Pawar added, "You form the JPC, you listen to us, but never implement our opinion. The Bill is unclear and designed to create pressure on Opposition leaders."

The Lok Sabha session witnessed major uproar following the introduction of the Bill, with several Opposition parties accusing the government of attempting to erode federal and democratic norms under the guise of accountability.

--IANS

rs/rad