July 09, 2025 6:10 PM हिंदी

EC invokes Constitution to back Bihar roll revision; Congress responds with Ambedkar’s words

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday defended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, even as the Mahagathbandhan alliance intensified its protest, alleging a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise voters.

The ECI posted on X a paragraph from Article 326 of the Constitution of India, apparently to justify the SIR exercise.

“The elections to the House of the People and to the Legislative Assembly of every State shall be on the basis of adult suffrage; that is to say, every person who is a citizen of India and who is not less than twenty-one years of age on such date as may be fixed in that behalf by or under any law made by the appropriate Legislature and is not otherwise disqualified under this Constitution or any law made by the appropriate Legislature on the ground of non-residence, unsoundness of mind, crime or corrupt or illegal practice, shall be entitled to be registered as a voter at any such election,” the Commission quoted.

Responding sharply, Congress chief spokesperson Pawan Khera took to X to remind the ECI of its constitutional role in upholding the voting rights of all citizens, invoking B.R. Ambedkar’s vision for a robust, impartial election mechanism.

“Franchise is the most fundamental thing in a democracy. To prevent injustice to those radically, linguistically, or culturally different from the dominant people in a province, the election machinery must be under a Central Election Commission… so that no injustice may be done to any citizen in India,” Khera quoted Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

The exchange on social media came as the Mahagathbandhan - comprising the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Left parties - launched a statewide Bihar Bandh on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders have accused the ECI of launching the SIR in a “sly attempt to disenfranchise large sections of the voters” in the state, particularly from marginalised and minority communities.

Prominent leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, spearheaded the agitation in Patna.

--IANS

brt/dan

