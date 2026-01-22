Eastern Mediterranean Bill with India-connectivity focus advances in US Congress

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) A bipartisan US bill that places the Eastern Mediterranean at the centre of American foreign policy -- with a clear India-linked connectivity focus -- has cleared a key hurdle in Congress.

The Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act passed the House Foreign Affairs Committee by a 45–2 vote. The strong margin sends the Bill to the next stage of consideration and keeps it on track for a possible vote by the full House.

The legislation is led by Congressman Brad Schneider and backed by lawmakers from both parties.

Supporters say that it strengthens the Eastern Mediterranean’s role as a strategic link between India, the Middle East, and Europe under the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, known as IMEC.

“The Eastern Mediterranean is emerging as a central hub for energy and infrastructure connecting Europe, the Middle East, and India,” Schneider said.

He said the Bill ensures US diplomacy keeps pace with that shift and strengthens partnerships with Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt.

Schneider said he hopes the full House will soon take up the measure. He said the Bill would help shore up global energy supply chains and boost defence cooperation in the region.

The committee vote marks an important step for IMEC, which India views as a long-term strategic corridor linking the subcontinent to Europe through the Gulf and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Lawmakers backing the Bill framed the corridor as critical to energy security, trade flows, and regional integration.

Congressman Gus Bilirakis, a co-sponsor and co-chair of the Hellenic Caucus, said supporting IMEC is “vital to enhancing energy security, economic integration, and regional cooperation.”

He said the Bill advances an initiative that will diversify energy routes and strengthen global supply chains.

Bilirakis also said IMEC offers “a transparent and sustainable alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative,” a point echoed by other supporters of the legislation.

Congressman Chris Pappas said the Bill deepens US ties with allies in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond.

“This bipartisan legislation will strengthen our coordination with Greece, Cyprus, and other allies in regional security, energy, and infrastructure,” he said.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis said the Bill reinforces America’s partnerships with Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt. She said it strengthens cooperation on energy security, economic connectivity, and long-term strategic coordination.

Congresswoman Dina Titus said supporting IMEC is “crucial to securing American interests abroad.” She said recognising the Eastern Mediterranean as a core part of the corridor will strengthen US energy security and defence cooperation.

The Bill calls for elevating the Eastern Mediterranean within US foreign policy. It seeks to institutionalise strategic dialogues with IMEC and regional partners. It also supports cross-border infrastructure projects and energy interconnectors.

The legislation directs US agencies to study expanding existing US–Israel innovation programs to the wider region. It also calls for evaluating multilateral coordination models, including Cyprus’s CYCLOPS centre, according to the Bill.

IMEC was announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2023 with backing from the United States and other partners.

The corridor aims to link India to Europe through rail, ports, energy, and digital networks across the Middle East, with the Eastern Mediterranean serving as a key gateway into Europe.

