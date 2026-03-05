EAM Jaishankar, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau hold talks

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday.

Landau is on an official visit to India from March 3-6 to representing the US in the Raisina Dialogue and advancing US President Donald Trump's 'America First' policy priorities.

The US State Department stated: "The Deputy Secretary will also meet with senior Indian officials to discuss bilateral cooperation on defence, critical minerals, and counternarcotics; deepen commercial and economic ties to increase market access for American businesses; and advance our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

The 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, commenced in New Delhi on Thursday, bringing together an array of global leaders, policymakers and strategic experts.

The three-day conference, organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), convenes heads of state, ministers, academics, industry leaders, think tanks and members of the media to deliberate on pressing global challenges.

Last month, India and the US announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, a step aimed at advancing talks toward a broader bilateral trade pact as the White House formally announced to reduce the tariff on imports of Indian products.

According to a joint statement, the framework reaffirms both sides' commitment to negotiations on a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement. Those talks were launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. The interim deal is designed to deliver early results and support more resilient supply chains, officials said.

“The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes,” the announcement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump last month.

"President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," said PM Modi after the phone call.

--IANS

akl/as