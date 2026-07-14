EAM Jaishankar discusses global hotspots, cooperation with UN chief (Ld)

United Nations, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar discussed the situations in a range of hotspots around the world at a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (local time).

India’s cooperation with the UN also figured in their discussions, Jaishankar said in a post on X.

They "discussed global developments, including of West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan", he said in his post.

"Also recognised the strength of India-UN cooperation", he added.

The situation in West Asia, where the confrontation between the US and Iran has reignited, is a matter of deep concern for India.

It is highly dependent on the energy supplies coming through the Strait of Hormuz, and the conflict has crimped them.

Jaishankar was on a lightning visit to New York to launch India’s candidature in next year's election to the Security Council.

He met Guterres after the event at which he laid out India’s agenda for the Council at a time "we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence, and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away”.

Speaking to delegates and diplomats who will elect a country to represent the Asia Pacific region for the term starting in 2028, the minister said, “In a world with too many conflicts and tensions, India has consistently espoused dialogue and diplomacy. We have sought to bridge differences”.

“Our focus has been on mitigating the impact of these developments for the Global South”, he said.

He presented a six-point manifesto centred on Shanti, a profoundly significant acronym for “Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust (and) Integrity”.

The discussions focused on pressing international crises and the continued cooperation between India and the United Nations on a range of global issues.

India will contest next year’s election at the UN General Assembly for the Asia-Pacific non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2028–2029 term. If elected, it will mark the country’s ninth term as an elected member of the 15-member Council.

--IANS

al/ksk/rs