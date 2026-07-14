EAM Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres; discusses West Asia, Ukraine

United Nations, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, where the two discussed key global developments, including the conflicts in West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan, as India formally launched its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–2029 term.

The high-level meeting took place on the sidelines of the launch of India’s UNSC campaign at the UN Headquarters, marking the beginning of New Delhi’s diplomatic outreach to secure the support of UN member states ahead of next year’s election.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Glad to meet @antonioguterres, Secretary General of the @UN in New York today. Discussed global developments, including of West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan. Also recognised the strength of India-UN cooperation.”

The discussions focused on pressing international crises and the continued cooperation between India and the United Nations on a range of global issues.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar formally launched India’s candidature for the Security Council with a six-point vision centred on SHANTI — Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity.

Addressing diplomats and delegates from across the world, he said India would serve as the voice of the Global South on the Security Council and highlighted the country’s record of supporting developing nations, contributing to UN peacekeeping operations, and working to strengthen multilateral institutions.

India’s SHANTI framework outlines six major priorities for its UNSC campaign. These include strengthening the voice of the Global South in international peace and security, advancing a reformed multilateral system that is democratic, representative and effective, creating a future-ready peacekeeping architecture equipped with modern technology, promoting a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence, supporting a free, open and rules-based maritime order in accordance with international law, and intensifying global efforts to counter terrorism and terror financing.

Jaishankar said India’s approach would be guided by dialogue, cooperation and efforts to bridge differences, while advocating reforms that reflect contemporary global realities. He also reiterated India’s commitment to championing the Women, Peace and Security agenda and ensuring that peacekeeping missions remain focused on their core objectives.

India will contest next year’s election at the UN General Assembly for the Asia-Pacific non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2028–2029 term. If elected, it will mark the country’s ninth term as an elected member of the 15-member Council.

New Delhi is simultaneously pursuing its long-standing demand for a permanent seat on a reformed UN Security Council while seeking election to the non-permanent seat to ensure its voice continues to shape discussions on global peace and security.

--IANS

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