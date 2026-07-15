EAM Jaishankar meets European Council President in Brussels; reaffirms India-EU Push on trade, technology, strategic cooperation

Brussels, July 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met President of the European Council Antonio Costa in Brussels as he began a high-level diplomatic engagement aimed at further strengthening the India-European Union Strategic Partnership.

The meeting comes during EAM Jaishankar’s official visit to Belgium from (July 14–15, 2026), where he is participating in the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting alongside senior Indian ministers and officials.

Following his meeting with President Costa, EAM Jaishankar shared details on X, saying: “Pleased to call on President of the European Council @antoniolscosta alongside CIM @PiyushGoyal, MoS MEITY @JitinPrasada and Principle Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India - EU summit earlier this year. Value his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation.”

The meeting underscored the growing momentum in India-EU ties, particularly in trade, technology, innovation, and strategic collaboration, following the landmark India-EU Summit held earlier this year.

Earlier, announcing the start of his Brussels visit, EAM Jaishankar said he held wide-ranging discussions with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister stated: “Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Also spoke about advancing the India - EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience.”

The discussions reflected the shared concern of both sides over evolving geopolitical developments, particularly in West Asia, and highlighted the importance of maintaining secure maritime routes and resilient global supply chains.

Responding to the meeting, Kaja Kallas described 2026 as a landmark year in India-EU relations and stressed the growing scope of bilateral cooperation.

She posted on X: “This is a historic year for EU-India relations, with our cooperation deepening across trade, technology, security and defence. It was good to speak today with @DrSJaishankar about taking our partnership further, including on maritime security.”

“Together, we must defend freedom of navigation, protect open and resilient supply chains, as well as deepen cooperation between EU operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES and the Indian navy to uphold security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” she added.

EAM Jaishankar’s Brussels visit forms a key leg of his ongoing multi-nation diplomatic tour and is centred on the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting, where both sides are expected to deepen collaboration in critical technologies, digital transformation, resilient supply chains, clean energy and economic security.

--IANS

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