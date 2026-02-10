EAM Jaishankar meets BRICS 2026 sherpas and country representatives

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met visiting BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, he appreciated suggestions and perspectives presented by different delegations to advance BRICS 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

"A pleasure interacting with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives. As BRICS completes 20 years, it stands as a valuable forum for international cooperation, consultation and coordination, taking forward its people-centric agenda," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Value the suggestions and perspectives brought in by different delegations to advance BRICS 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability," he added.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar launched the website, theme, and logo for BRICS 2026, scheduled to take place under India's chairship. Union Ministers of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh were also present on the occasion.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global and regional significance, as well as issues of global political and economic governance.

The BRICS logo for India’s chairship blends tradition with modernity. The petals radiate the vibrant colours of all BRICS member countries, highlighting their collective strength and unity. At the centre, the "Namaste" gesture showcases India’s spirit of warmth, respect, and harmonious collaboration.

"Complementing this visual identity are the three core pillars of BRICS—Political & Security cooperation, Economic & Financial partnership, and People-to-People exchanges—all subtly represented through the logo’s message of inclusivity, dialogue, and shared growth. Together, the design reflects the broader BRICS vision of cooperation, sustainable development, and global harmony," an official statement said.

The website aims to provide a platform to receive updates regarding BRICS initiatives and events that will be held under India's Presidency.

The theme of India's BRICS chairship is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.' "India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit," the statement said.

BRIC was formalised at the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in 2006. The inaugural BRIC Summit was convened in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009. It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting in 2010.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE became full members of BRICS from January 2024 and Indonesia in January 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam joined BRICS as Partner Countries in 2025.

