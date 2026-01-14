EAM Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart discuss 'evolving situation' in and around Iran

New Delhi/Tehran, Jan 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi late Wednesday evening as both ministers discussed the "evolving situation" around Iran.

"Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the development.

The conversation took place shortly after New Delhi issued another advisory for the Indian nationals regarding travel to Iran owing to the recent developments in the country.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," read the advisory issued by the Indian government.

Earlier on January 5, India had advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, owing to the recent developments in the country.

"Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran," read an advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so," it added.

Iran is witnessing violent protests in a number of cities, resulting in the killing of several people and rising tensions in the entire region.

The United States on Tuesday advised its citizens to "leave Iran now", asking them to consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkey.

"Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," read a security alert issued by the US Virtual Embassy in Iran.

--IANS

/as