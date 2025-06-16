EAM Jaishankar dials UAE, Armenian counterparts amid Mideast tensions

Nicosia, June 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held telephonic conversations with his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Armenia amid escalating tensions in the Middle East while reinforcing India’s active engagement in regional affairs.

In back-to-back telephonic calls, EAM Jaishankar discussed the fast-evolving situation and emphasised the importance of dialogue and cooperation.

In a post on X, the EAM shared details of his conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, stating: "Spoke with FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia. Discussed ongoing developments in the region and our close cooperation."

The reference to “ongoing developments” suggests concern over regional security and potential spillover effects from broader Middle Eastern tensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Armenia following Tuesday's G7 Summit in Canada.

Shortly afterwards, Jaishankar also held a telephone conversation with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Highlighting the significance of diplomacy, he wrote on X: "Had a telecon with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE on the current situation in West Asia and the role of diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch."

Earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar also spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X: "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a phone conversation with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. EAM conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He urged avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy."

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a formal statement expressing concern over rising hostilities between Iran and Israel. Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”

