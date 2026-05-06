EAM Jaishankar arrives in Suriname, to hold bilateral talks with top leadership

Paramaribo, May 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday (Indian time) arrived in Suriname in the second leg of his three-nation visit and was welcomed by his counterpart, Melvin Bouva.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "Arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname, for my first visit. Really touched to be personally received by FM Melvin Bouva. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow."

He will hold a series of bilateral talks with the Suriname leadership during his visit to boost cooperation.

Following this, EAM Jaishankar will also visit Trinidad and Tobago. Earlier, he visited Jamaica.

The MEA said these countries share a special connection with India owing to the presence of Girmitiya communities.

'Girmitiyas' were Indian indentured labourers who left India in the mid to late 19th century to work in British colonies, where many eventually settled. The term 'Girmit' is a mispronunciation of 'agreement', referring to the contract under which they migrated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India will be supplying 30 dialysis units along with 40 fishing boats with engines, 200 GPS devices and related equipment to Jamaica.

EAM Jaishankar had announced the decision to supply dialysis units, fishing boats and GPS devices as support to Jamaica's recovery following last year's devastating Hurricane Melissa.

He also handed over 10 BHISHM emergency medical units to the Caribbean nation during the first-ever bilateral visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Jamaica.

During his May 2-4 visit, EAM Jaishankar also called on Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and held delegation-level talks with Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The MEA stated that three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed between India and Jamaica in the areas of health cooperation, solarisation of The Hugh Lawson Shearer Building, and broadcasting. Both sides also reviewed the status of implementation of existing agreements in digital transformation, culture, sports, and digital payments, and emphasised the importance of ensuring tangible outcomes.

According to the statement, both sides discussed expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including healthcare, infrastructure, digitalisation, agriculture, education, tourism, and capacity building.

India reiterated its commitment through enhanced ITEC training slots, particularly for defence training, from six to 34 slots. They also discussed capacity building with ICCR scholarships, and digital learning platforms such as E-Vidyabharati and iGOT Karmyogi.

India appreciated Jamaica's support for its candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2028–29, it added.

The statement mentioned that both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and reiterated the need for early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

EAM also announced a contribution of JMD two million for the celebration of India Arrival Day on May 10.

During his visit to Kingston, he also interacted with the local business community, members of the Indian diaspora and participated in a public conversation at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

--IANS

sd/