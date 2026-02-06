EAM Jaishankar and visiting Greek defence minister discuss key strategic and security issues

Athens/New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held discussions with Greece's Minister of National Defence, Nikos Dendias, who arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day on an official visit at the invitation of his counterpart Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Delighted to welcome Minister of National Defence of Greece Nikos Dendias this evening. An in-depth conversation on a wide range of strategic and security issues. Appreciate his many insights and assessments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Dendias stated that he is paying an official visit to India at the invitation of counterpart Rajnath Singh.

Looking forward to his meeting with the Indian Defence Minister and EAM Jaishankar, Dendias said that he will also participate in a discussion at the India–EU Forum on international developments and security issues and "will have contacts in Bangalore" on the possibilities of cooperation between the Greek defence industry ecosystem and the corresponding ecosystem in India.

Earlier this week, Dendias visited the capital of the United States of America, Washington, where he met with the US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, and the Under Secretary of War, responsible for Defence Policy, Elbridge Colby.

At the conclusion of his visit to Washington, Dendias reflected on his meeting with Hegseth.

"In this meeting, I had the opportunity to explain the Greek positions on a number of broader issues concerning our region, the strategic challenges we face and the effort we are making to reform the Greek Armed Forces, the 'Agenda 2030'. I also referred to a number of contracts that we have signed with the US, such as the contract for the purchase of the F-35, and the way in which these contracts will be executed in the best way for the Greek Armed Forces," he stated.

Last month, a bipartisan US bill that places the Eastern Mediterranean at the centre of American foreign policy -- with a clear India-linked connectivity focus -- cleared a key hurdle in Congress.

The Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act passed the House Foreign Affairs Committee by a 45–2 vote. Supporters say that it strengthens the Eastern Mediterranean’s role as a strategic link between India, the Middle East, and Europe under the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, known as IMEC.

IMEC was announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2023 with backing from the United States and other partners.

The corridor aims to link India to Europe through rail, ports, energy, and digital networks across the Middle East, with the Eastern Mediterranean serving as a key gateway into Europe.

--IANS

/as