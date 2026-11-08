November 08, 2026 4:00 PM हिंदी

Dwayne Johnson celebrates mom’s 78th birthday, says his number one job is to keep her happy

Dwayne Johnson celebrates mom’s 78th birthday, says his number one job is to keep her happy

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently celebrated his mother Ata Johnson’s 78th birthday. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations.

The actor organized the apex traditional Samoan solo dance, Taualuga, as a part of the celebrations.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he shared that with age, his number 1 job is to keep her happy.

He wrote, “A son’s honor to escort his mom for her Samoan TAUALUGA, the finale dance, as we celebrated her 78th birthday. Thank you to EVERYONE who joined us - as one family - one AIGA to celebrate, acknowledge and uplift Ata Maivia Fanene Fitisemanu Johnson. As her only child, and son - here’s what I’ve come to know my #1 job is as she gets older, keep her happy. Create environments where it’s joy, fun, keep her smiling and keep her happy (sic)”.

Taualuga is a traditional Samoan dance that represents the beauty, pride, culture, and identity of the Samoan people. It is considered the final and most important dance performed at special celebrations, such as weddings, birthdays, and cultural ceremonies. It is usually performed by a young woman or man of honour, often dressed in beautiful traditional attire, including a finely woven 'ie toga (fine mat), decorated headpieces, and fragrant flowers.

“That’s what we all should do for our loved ones getting older, because we never know what’s around the corner. So keep them happy. Happy Birthday Mom, we love you and keep smiling. Sorry you didn’t get the birthday pakalolo you wanted”, he added.

Traditionally, the Taualuga symbolises leadership, dignity, and the importance of family and community. During the performance, family members and guests may place money on the dancer as a sign of appreciation and support. More than just a dance, the Taualuga is a powerful expression of Samoan heritage, bringing people together and keeping traditions alive for future generations.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'I will learn from him': Babar responds to Mohammad Yousuf's coaching suggestion

'I will learn from him': Babar responds to Mohammad Yousuf's coaching suggestion

Sensex, Nifty end lower in Diwali special trading session as banking stocks drag

Sensex, Nifty end lower in Diwali special trading session as banking stocks drag

Tushar, Rakshitha lead India's title-winning show at Telangana International Challenge

Tushar, Rakshitha lead India's title-winning show at Telangana International Challenge

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share Diwali joy as they reveal son Vihaan’s face

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share Diwali joy as they reveal son Vihaan’s face

Manisankar Murasingh to lead Tripura in first four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches

Manisankar Murasingh to lead Tripura in first four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches

From Bahi-Khata to iPads: Traders blend tradition with technology during Diwali puja

From Bahi-Khata to iPads: Traders blend tradition with technology during Diwali puja

Dwayne Johnson celebrates mom’s 78th birthday, says his number one job is to keep her happy

Dwayne Johnson celebrates mom’s 78th birthday, says his number one job is to keep her happy

'The ambition is to be back there': Alonso targets European return for Chelsea

'The ambition is to be back there': Alonso targets European return for Chelsea

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls for judicial independence, end to political victimisation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls for judicial independence, end to political victimisation

Daler Mehndi row: Music legend says brother Mika Singh stood up for him, emerged as force to reckon with

Daler Mehndi row: Music legend says brother Mika Singh stood up for him, emerged as force to reckon with