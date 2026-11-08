Dwayne Johnson celebrates mom’s 78th birthday, says his number one job is to keep her happy

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently celebrated his mother Ata Johnson’s 78th birthday. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations.

The actor organized the apex traditional Samoan solo dance, Taualuga, as a part of the celebrations.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he shared that with age, his number 1 job is to keep her happy.

He wrote, “A son’s honor to escort his mom for her Samoan TAUALUGA, the finale dance, as we celebrated her 78th birthday. Thank you to EVERYONE who joined us - as one family - one AIGA to celebrate, acknowledge and uplift Ata Maivia Fanene Fitisemanu Johnson. As her only child, and son - here’s what I’ve come to know my #1 job is as she gets older, keep her happy. Create environments where it’s joy, fun, keep her smiling and keep her happy (sic)”.

Taualuga is a traditional Samoan dance that represents the beauty, pride, culture, and identity of the Samoan people. It is considered the final and most important dance performed at special celebrations, such as weddings, birthdays, and cultural ceremonies. It is usually performed by a young woman or man of honour, often dressed in beautiful traditional attire, including a finely woven 'ie toga (fine mat), decorated headpieces, and fragrant flowers.

“That’s what we all should do for our loved ones getting older, because we never know what’s around the corner. So keep them happy. Happy Birthday Mom, we love you and keep smiling. Sorry you didn’t get the birthday pakalolo you wanted”, he added.

Traditionally, the Taualuga symbolises leadership, dignity, and the importance of family and community. During the performance, family members and guests may place money on the dancer as a sign of appreciation and support. More than just a dance, the Taualuga is a powerful expression of Samoan heritage, bringing people together and keeping traditions alive for future generations.

--IANS

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