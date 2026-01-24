Dutch authorities find bird flu antibodies in a cow, no active H5N1 virus detected

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Netherlands has identified antibodies of the bird flu virus in a dairy cow, but the risk of the H5N1 avian influenza virus spreading from animals to humans is very small, according to the Dutch authorities.

The Dutch agriculture minister, in a detailed letter, informed the country’s parliament that the H5N1 virus was discovered in a dead cat that died last month.

Following this, authorities from the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) examined samples of blood and milk from cattle at the farm on January 15.

They found that a cow had antibodies to the virus in its milk, indicating a previous infection with the virus in that cow. No samples tested positive for the virus itself, and the officials also reported no further spread.

It is the first reported case of the deadly avian influenza virus having spread to cattle outside of the US. Antibodies against avian influenza have not previously been demonstrated in dairy cattle in Europe.

“Avian influenza antibodies have been detected in a dairy cow at a dairy farm in the municipality of Noardeast-Fryslân, province of Friesland. No evidence of active viral circulation of avian influenza among the dairy cows on this farm has been found. There are also no signs of avian influenza spreading to other dairy farms,” stated the letter.

Science journal, in a news article, quoted the minister noting that the cow had mastitis -- painful inflammation of breast tissue --, and respiratory problems in December; and its milk was not processed.

As milk from the farm is pasteurised, inactivating any potential virus, it is unlikely that the disease has spread to humans.

“There is very little chance that the virus from the infected cow has ended up in the milk for human consumption,” the minister stressed.

However, it remains unclear how the virus arrived at the farm or how the cat and cow became infected.

Meanwhile, the veterinary authorities visited the farm again on January 22.

Blood and milk samples were taken from all cattle present. These showed that there was no avian influenza virus on the farm. The results of the antibody tests are expected next week.

“This will tell us whether more animals have come into contact with the virus. Other mammals on the farm, such as dogs, cats, and horses, have not shown any symptoms. The people on the farm and the veterinarian are being tested by the Municipal Health Service (GGD),” the Minister said in the letter.

While the risk of humans contracting avian influenza by eating chicken, eggs, beef, or dairy products is very small, the Minister cautioned people not to consume raw dairy products.

"The bird flu situation in the Netherlands remains worrisome. The situation is being closely monitored, and all stakeholders have been asked to remain alert for any potential signs," the Minister said.

