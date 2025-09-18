September 18, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Dushara Vijayan wraps up shooting for her portions in actor Vishal's 'Magudam'

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays one of the heroines in director Ravi Arasu's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Magudam', on Thursday announced that she had completed shooting for her portions in the film.

It may be recalled that the team had begun its third schedule in Ooty from Monday last.

Dushara, who took to her social media timelines to make the announcement, posted pictures of the unit giving her a send off with a cake cutting ceremony.

She wrote, "And that’s a wrap for #Magudam! Grateful for every moment, every lesson, and the amazing team that made it all happen. Couldn’t have asked for a better experience! Onward and upward! #மகுடம் #SGF99 #Vishal35."

Actor Vishal plays the lead in this film along with Dushara and Anjali.

Sources close to the actor say that the schedule is bound to last the week and that Vishal is expected to return to Chennai by next week.

It may be recalled that Vishal had, some time ago, shared an update about the film's shoot.Soon after the completion of the second schedule, he had said, "Completed the second schedule and back to Chennai. More surprises awaiting in the near future. Love you darlings @dhilipaction and @Richardmnathan for the hardwork and team effort. Kickass action sequence we knocked off. So happy to release it on an auspicious day. Happy #vinayagarchaturthi #vinayakachavithi. Enjoy this day filled with joy, peace and prosperity to all my darlings. God bless #MAGUDAMFirstLook #MAKUTAMFirstLook. A @gvprakash Musical!"

It may be recalled the team had shot the second schedule too in Ooty. That was also the time the team made the announcement that actress Anjali had come on board the film.

For the unaware, Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1 this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more imporantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film marks director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his most recent film to hit the screens 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

