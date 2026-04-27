Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan-starrer ‘Exam’ to stream from May 15

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actors Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan's upcoming Tamil Original suspense drama series Exam is all set to stream from May 15.

The seven-episode series written and directed by National Award-winner A. Sarkunam, promises a tense, emotionally charged suspense drama set against the pressure-filled environment of a competitive exam.

Featuring Dushara and Aditi in the lead, and Abbas playing a pivotal role, Exam will stream on Prime Video with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and subtitles in 15 languages including English.

“Exam is a very timely and relevant story that captures the emotional intensity of competitive exams and masterfully transforms it into a thrilling high-stakes drama. We believe it is a story that will resonate deeply with millions.”

“It’s a privilege to once again collaborate with Pushkar and Gayatri after the success of Suzhal—The Vortex season 1 and 2, and Vadhandhi—The Fable of Velonie. We are excited to bring this story to our customers across the world on May 15,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“With Exam, we wanted to dig into ambition, injustice, and those moral crossroads that people face when pushed to the edge,” shared creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri.

“At the heart of this story is a young woman who refuses to remain powerless. Her journey is not about glamorizing defiance, but about exploring the emotional and ethical cost of standing up to a system stacked against her. Prime Video has been an incredible collaborator in taking our stories global before, and we believe it’s the perfect home to bring Exam to audiences worldwide,” Pushkar and Gayatri concluded.

From creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri, under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, the series is written and directed by A. Sarkunam.

Dushara Vijayan made her debut in the Tamil film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, and gained recognition for her performances in Sarpatta Parambarai, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Raayan and Vettaiyan. Aditi Balan is best known for playing the titular role in the film Aruvi.

--IANS

dc/