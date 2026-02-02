Dulquer Salmaan: What drew me to 'Bheegi Bheegi' was its emotional honesty!

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who features along with his 'Sita Ramam' co-star Mrunal Thakur in the music video 'Bheegi Bheegi' that has been rendered by A.R. Ameen and Jasleen Royal, says it was the emotional honesty of the number that drew him to it.

Speaking about the song, which has been set to tune by Oscar winner A R Rahman, Dulquer Salmaan says, “What drew me to 'Bheegi Bheegi' was its emotional honesty. Translating the song's raw, heartfelt emotion on screen has been a rewarding and fun experience. What made it even more special is collaborating with a legend like AR Rahman, my co-star Mrunal after 'Sita Ramam', Jasleen after Heeriye, and the talented Ameen - someone I'm extremely fond of. I'm so proud of what he's achieved at such a young age; there's a lot of soul in his rendering of 'Bheegi Bheegi'. It's special to be a part of his debut Hindi single.”

Cinematic and emotionally driven, the song sets the tone for a timeless love story that unfolds on screen.

'Bheegi Bheegi' is a music video that features Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur as lovers connected across alternate realities, moving from retro settings to a futuristic dystopia. The visual narrative mirrors the emotional sweep of the song, combining scale with intimacy.

Speaking about the song and the vision behind Rooh Records, A.R. Ameen says, “Bheegi Bheegi is very close to me and reflects the kind of music I want to create - emotional, cinematic, and timeless. Working on a composition by A.R. Rahman and sharing it with Jasleen, Dulquer, and Mrunal made it especially meaningful. With Rooh Records, this is just the beginning.”

For Mrunal Thakur, the project offered a chance to step into a distinctly different visual space. She says, “I really enjoyed working on 'Bheegi Bheegi'. Playing in a futuristic setting and working through different looks and moods was creatively exciting. The song has a strong emotional pull, and I’ve been listening to it on loop since I first heard it.Reuniting with Dulquer Salmaan made the experience even more special for me, and collaborating with A.R. Ameen and maestro A.R. Rahman truly elevated the soul and scale of the song, making the journey incredibly memorable."

Jasleen Royal shares, “It’s always been my childhood dream to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, and I’m truly grateful to finally have this opportunity. Working with Dulquer after Heeriye and Mrunal feels like a beautiful reunion with two of my friends. Ameen's voice is pure magic. I get goosebumps every time I hear him sing and this track is no exception to that.”

