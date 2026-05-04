May 04, 2026 1:47 PM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan pens b’day note for his beautiful ‘ummichi’: Wishing my first ever love

Dulquer Salmaan pens b’day note for his beautiful ‘ummichi’: Wishing my first ever love

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan has penned a birthday note for his mother, whom he fondly referred to has his “beautiful ummichi” and his “first ever love”.

He shared two pictures of him along with his mother on Instagram and captioned the post: “Wishing my first ever love, my beautiful ummichi the happiest birthday ! Love you forever and ever ma.”

The actor is the son of Malayalam legend Mammootty, who married Sulfath Kuttyy in 1979 in an arranged marriage set up. The couple first welcomed daughter Surumi and then Dulquer Salmaan.

Talking about Dulquer Salmaan, he married architect Amal Sufiya in an arranged marriage. The couple has a daughter born in 2017.

Last month, Dulquer Salmaan launched the fun-filled trailer of director Kasyap Srinivas's eagerly awaited comedy drama 'Gaayapadda Simham', featuring actors Tharun Bhascker, Manasa Choudhary and Faria Abdullah in the lead.

The trailer showed that the story of the film revolves around an unexpected turn in the life of a young man, who dreams of settling down in America. His dreams are dashed as he is deported due to the strict immigration policies of the Donald Trump administration.

The 42-year-old actor made his acting debut with Second Show in 2012. After his performance in ABCD, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, he shot to stardom with Bangalore Days.

He established himself as a leading Malayalam actor with Vikramadithyan, Charlie, Kali, Kammatti Paadam, Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Kurup. His highest-grossing releases came with the Telugu films Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar. For Mahanati and Sita Ramam.

Dulquer Salmaan stepped into the world of Hindi cinema in 2018 with the late Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan. The road comedy-drama film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. He was then seen in the Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor and “Chup: Revenge of the Artist” featuring Sunny Deol.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: RCB opener Phil Salt returns to England for scans after finger injury

IPL 2026: RCB opener Phil Salt returns to England for scans after finger injury

India to get AI-powered orbital data centre satellite by Pixxel, Sarvam

India to get AI-powered orbital data centre satellite by Pixxel, Sarvam

‘If we take the positives, we can achieve a good result against Oman,’ says Nepal’s Airee ahead of CWC League 2 clash

‘If we take the positives, we can achieve a good result against Oman,’ says Nepal’s Airee ahead of CWC League 2 clash

India’s air traffic dips in April amid disruptions due to Middle East crisis

India’s air traffic dips in April amid disruptions due to Middle East crisis

Trisha's character in Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' revealed! (Photo Credit: UV Creations/X)

Trisha's character in Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' revealed!

Esha Gupta celebrates 14 years of ‘Jannat 2’, calls film ‘beautiful dream became true’

Esha Gupta celebrates 14 years of ‘Jannat 2’, calls film ‘beautiful dream became true’

India real estate transaction volume touch $1.7 billion in Q1 2026

India real estate transaction volume touched $1.7 billion in Q1 2026

Tiger Shroff tells Vijay: The faith people have in you is amazing to see! (Photo Credit: Vijay/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff tells Vijay: The faith people have in you is amazing to see!

India outpaces China, draws strong global inflows: Report

India outpaces China, draws strong global inflows: Report

Pakistani forces accused of extrajudicially killing three civilians in Balochistan: Rights Body

Pakistani forces accused of extrajudicially killing three civilians in Balochistan: Rights Body