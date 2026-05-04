Dulquer Salmaan pens b’day note for his beautiful ‘ummichi’: Wishing my first ever love

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan has penned a birthday note for his mother, whom he fondly referred to has his “beautiful ummichi” and his “first ever love”.

He shared two pictures of him along with his mother on Instagram and captioned the post: “Wishing my first ever love, my beautiful ummichi the happiest birthday ! Love you forever and ever ma.”

The actor is the son of Malayalam legend Mammootty, who married Sulfath Kuttyy in 1979 in an arranged marriage set up. The couple first welcomed daughter Surumi and then Dulquer Salmaan.

Talking about Dulquer Salmaan, he married architect Amal Sufiya in an arranged marriage. The couple has a daughter born in 2017.

Last month, Dulquer Salmaan launched the fun-filled trailer of director Kasyap Srinivas's eagerly awaited comedy drama 'Gaayapadda Simham', featuring actors Tharun Bhascker, Manasa Choudhary and Faria Abdullah in the lead.

The trailer showed that the story of the film revolves around an unexpected turn in the life of a young man, who dreams of settling down in America. His dreams are dashed as he is deported due to the strict immigration policies of the Donald Trump administration.

The 42-year-old actor made his acting debut with Second Show in 2012. After his performance in ABCD, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, he shot to stardom with Bangalore Days.

He established himself as a leading Malayalam actor with Vikramadithyan, Charlie, Kali, Kammatti Paadam, Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Kurup. His highest-grossing releases came with the Telugu films Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar. For Mahanati and Sita Ramam.

Dulquer Salmaan stepped into the world of Hindi cinema in 2018 with the late Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan. The road comedy-drama film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. He was then seen in the Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor and “Chup: Revenge of the Artist” featuring Sunny Deol.

--IANS

dc/