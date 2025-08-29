August 29, 2025 8:02 PM हिंदी

Duleep Trophy: Malewar’s 203, North-East Zone’s collapse puts Central Zone in command

Danish Malewar’s 203, North-East Zone’s collapse puts Central Zone in command on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy at the BCCI COE Ground 2 in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic/X

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) A fantastic 203 by the in-form Danish Malewar, followed by a dramatic batting collapse by North East Zone, has put Central Zone firmly in command at stumps on day two of their Duleep Trophy clash at the BCCI COE Ground 2 here on Friday.

Malewar’s knock ensured Central Zone declared with 532/4 in 102 overs. North-East Zone were well placed at 128/2 before they lost five wickets for eight runs in a middle-order collapse and ended Day Two at 168/7 in 65 overs. With the North-East Zone still trailing by 364 runs, it will be an uphill task for them to stop Central Zone from winning the match.

In the morning, Malewar struck a boundary in the first over of Day Two to go past 200 for the first time in his first-class career. He then retired on 203, which meant Shubham Sharma arrived at the crease. Yash Rathod rode his luck against a hapless bowling attack to bring up his seventh first-class fifty, and once Sharma fell for 34, Central Zone promptly declared at 532/4, with the former left unbeaten on 87.

In response, Yumnam Karnajit and Doria shared a 72-run opening partnership before the latter was castled by Harsh Dubey. One brought two for the Central Zone as Yumnam was run out by skipper Rajat Patidar, just two short of a fifty.

Dubey got his second wicket by having Jehu Anderson stumped for 17 off 77 balls. Thakare came in to dismiss Ashish Thapa for 35, before taking out Hem Chetri and Pheiroijam in quick succession. R. Jonathan was then run out by Malewar before stumps arrived on another commanding day for Central Zone.

Brief scores:

Central Zone 532/4 dec in 102 overs (Danish Malewar 203 retired out, Rajat Patidar 125; Akash Kumar 2-103, Jotin Pheiroijam 1-80) lead North-East Zone 168/7 in 65 overs (Karnajit Yumnam 48, Ashish Thapa 35; Aditya Thakare 3-23, Harsh Dubey 2-19) by 364 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/

