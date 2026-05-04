May 04, 2026 1:47 PM हिंदी

Dubai airport passenger traffic drops 66 pc in March amid geopolitical tensions

Dubai airport passenger traffic drops 66 pc in March amid geopolitical tensions

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which began in February, have impacted the aviation sector, with Dubai International Airport seeing a steep decline in passenger traffic in March, according to reports.

Volumes were reportedly decreased by 66 per cent amid disruptions linked to the conflict in Iran.

Moreover, the sharp fall dragged first-quarter traffic down to 25 lakh passengers, a decline of 21 compared to the year-ago period.

The world’s busiest international hub has witnessed several operational disruptions, including temporary shutdowns following drone-related incidents in nearby areas during the conflict, which led to widespread flight disruptions across West Asia and curtailed travel demand during the month.

While no full-year guidance was provided, authorities indicated that underlying travel demand remains robust.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths reportedly said that the airport is well-positioned to handle the recovery in traffic as capacity is gradually restored, reinforcing its status as a key global aviation hub.

Meanwhile, India continued to be the largest source market, contributing 25 lakh passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Pakistan. Among destinations, London recorded the highest traffic at 7.52 lakh passengers, with Mumbai and Jeddah next in line.

Earlier in March, Dubai Airport had announced a temporary suspension of flights as a precautionary measure after a drone struck a fuel tank in the vicinity.

In a post on X, the airport said flights were halted to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, while advising travellers to check with airlines for updates.

Earlier in March, restoration of flight operations to Qatar and Bahrain was announced by Air India Express amid the conflict. The airline will continue to operate flights to key destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Al Ain in the UAE; Muscat in Oman; Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia; along with Bahrain and Doha in Qatar, it said.

The airline firm has said that Kuwait services will also remain part of its Gulf network.

--IANS

ag/na

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