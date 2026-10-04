Dua Lipa recalls her beautiful memory of performing alongside Shakira

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa recently had a great time on stage as she performed with Shakira. On Sunday, Dua took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from her performance, and backstage.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed her gratitude to Shakira for inviting her on stage to perform alongside her.

She wrote, “A night in Madrid with @shakira Thank you for inviting me to go on stage with you to sing Anthology!! I felt that you, me and the audience were one. So grateful to take home such a beautiful memory”.

Her followers took to the comments section, and lauded the singer. One user wrote, “Manifesting a collab on your 4th album”.

Another user wrote, “Best thing about this weekend”.

A 3rd user wrote, “God I need another concert in Madrid de dua in 2027”.

Meanwhile, the actress has been having the time of her life on the personal front as well. She recently celebrated her birthday. Earlier, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations.

In the pictures, the singer can be seen in the company of her husband, British actor Callum Turner. One of the pictures in the post showcases the couple displaying PDA. In other pictures, the singer can be seen having a good time with delectable food and other activities.

The couple dated for around two years before tying the nuptial knot. They first sparked romance rumours in early 2024 and made their relationship public later that year. The singer confirmed their engagement in June 2025. The couple held an intimate civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, 2026, surrounded by close friends and family. They followed it with a lavish celebration in Sicily.

--IANS

aa/