April 06, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are planning intimate wedding

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner are planning intimate wedding

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have apparently locked in the details of their upcoming wedding.

The couple is planning an intimate wedding ceremony. The 30-year-old pop star and Callum, 36, announced their engagement last year, and they're now busy planning their big day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told The Sun newspaper, “The plans are in full swing for Dua and Callum’s wedding but it’s all being kept hush-hush. It is happening this summer, she will be a married woman by the time she turns 31 in August. They want to keep it to their nearest and dearest so it’s not going to be a huge, showy occasion”.

Dua is friends with the likes of Sir Elton John, Olivia Dean and Mark Ronson, but their wedding is unlikely to be a star-studded event.

The insider said, “All of their favourite people will be there but there might be some surprising omissions. Some people who thought they’d get a plus one have been told they won’t be able to, so they’re keeping the numbers down”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Dua and Callum formally announced their engagement last year, when they shared the news with British Vogue following speculation about their relationship status.

The singer, who previously dated French filmmaker Romain Gavras, said at the time, "Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever, it’s a really special feeling”.

Dua subsequently revealed that she's been feeling "happier than ever" after getting engaged.

Speaking to Harper’s BAZAAR magazine's global ICONS Issue, Dua shared, "I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It's a really inspiring thing”.

“You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I've spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I'm letting go of that feeling and just being like, 'Okay, if I'm supposed to get hurt, then this is what's going to happen’. I have to just allow love”, she added.

--IANS

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