DRI seizes smuggled firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore at Nhava Sheva port

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully busted a sophisticated smuggling attempt involving the illegal import of Chinese-origin fireworks and firecrackers into India, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

In a major breakthrough under its ongoing “Operation Fire Trail”, DRI officers intercepted a 40-foot container at Nhava Sheva port, originating from China and destined for ICD Ankleshwar, which was declared as carrying “leggings.”

A detailed examination revealed 46,640 pieces of concealed firecrackers/ fireworks hidden behind a superficial layer of garments at the front. The entire consignment, valued at Rs 4.82 crore, was seized.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents revealing the modus operandi of the smuggling syndicate, and the arrest of a key person behind it from Veraval, Gujarat.

On Sunday, DRI said it seized illegal Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 5.01 crore at Tuticorin Port under its ongoing operation ‘Fire Trail’.

The consignment, mis-declared as engineering goods, contained 83,520 pieces of smuggled firecrackers hidden inside two forty-foot containers. According to officials, the DRI intercepted the containers during a special drive between October 14 and 18.

The seized shipment also included cover cargo of silicon sealant guns. Following coordinated operations across Chennai, Tuticorin, and Mumbai, officers apprehended the importer at Tuticorin and arrested three more individuals, including two from Mumbai. All four have been remanded to judicial custody for their role in the smuggling racket.

The import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’ under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid licences from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

The unlawful import of such hazardous goods poses grave risks to public safety, national security, critical port infrastructure, and the wider shipping and logistics chain.

