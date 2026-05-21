DRI Pune seizes prohibited wildlife species near railway station, two held

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) The Pune Regional Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), under the Mumbai Zonal Unit on Thursday seized prohibited wildlife species near Pune Railway Station and apprehended two persons allegedly involved in the illegal possession and sale of protected animals.

Acting on specific Intelligence inputs, DRI officers launched a surveillance operation in Pune and intercepted one suspect at the identified location on May 20. During examination, officials recovered three live Malabar giant squirrels concealed inside two corrugated cartons.

Further investigation and follow-up enquiries led the officers to another location in Pune, where a second suspect was intercepted. During the operation, officials recovered seven live Indian star tortoise from his possession.

According to officials, the Malabar giant squirrel is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and its hunting and trade are strictly prohibited, except under provisions permitted by law.

Similarly, the Indian star tortoise is also protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which grants the species the highest level of legal protection. Hunting, possession, transportation, and trade of the species are prohibited under the Act.

The rescued wildlife, along with the two apprehended individuals and the packing materials used for concealment, have been handed over to the Forest Department in Pune for further legal proceedings under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The DRI stated that it remains committed to protecting wildlife and preserving environmental sustainability through Intelligence-based operations targeting wildlife traffickers, poaching syndicates, and other illegal networks involved in the trade of protected species.

Earlier in the day, the DRI announced that it has busted a large-scale e-cigarette (vape) smuggling racket in its operations across several ports, airports and ICDs in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and West Bengal in the last few days.

Acting on specific Intelligence, DRI identified, tracked and intercepted multiple suspicious import consignments that were mis-declared to evade customs scrutiny, according to Ministry of Finance.

Detailed examination led to the seizure of nearly 3,00,000 electronic cigarettes/vapes of various brands, flavours and specifications valued at more than Rs 120 crore, the ministry said.

These prohibited e-cigarettes were found to be sourced from China in every instance and imported in concealment in items such as furniture and metal chair parts.

--IANS

jk/rad