Drew Barrymore embraces her quirks as she lists things she ‘unfortunately loves’

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has shared a list of quirky things she “unfortunately” loves.

Taking inspiration from actress Kate Hudson, Barrymore took to Instagram where she was seen dancing with the background score Rocky Mountain Way by Joe Walsh playing.

The video had a text overlay, which read: “Unfortunately I do love, Being Single, Wearing a suit, Taking out hair extensions, Mcdonalds Filet o Fish, Talking about menopause, Going out in sweatpants, Rearranging a room, Being very caffeinated, My bearded dragon.”

Barrymore wrote in the caption section: “Unfortunately I do love…Inspired by @katehudson.”

Earlier in June, Barrymore revisited her love for warm and comfortable clothing. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of her childhood.

In the video, a young Barrymore could be seen saying that she is more inclined towards comfortable and warm clothing over something like a "bikini".

She said in the video, "I don't like to dress up in a bikini, and go to the beach, I like to dress up warm, be in my thermies, and run around the hotel."

The actress wrote in the caption, "I don't know what compelled me to say this, but it just goes to show how deep my love for comfortable clothing really runs."

Barrymore has been feted with several honours including a Golden Globe Award and nominations for eleven Emmy Awards and a BAFTA. She was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023

The actress gained the spotlight as a child star in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. She then showcased her acting prowess in films such as Firestarter, Poison Ivy, Boys on the Side, Scream, Ever After, Never Been Kissed, the Charlie’s Angels franchise, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended.

Her wide-ranging credits include Batman Forever, Donnie Darko, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Music and Lyrics, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Going the Distance.

On television, she earned acclaim for Grey Gardens and later starred in the Netflix comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

