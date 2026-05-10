DRDO achieves key breakthrough towards hypersonic missile development

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India has achieved a path-breaking milestone in the development of hypersonic missiles by successfully conducting an extensive long-duration test of its Actively Cooled Full Scale Scramjet Combustor.

A run-time of over 1,200 seconds was achieved at the state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility in Hyderabad on Saturday, building upon the earlier successful test of over 700 seconds conducted in January this year, according to the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) of DRDO.

Defence Ministry said that the Combustor has been designed and developed by DRDL and realised by industry partners.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, industry partners and academia on the successful ground-test of Full Scale Actively Cooled Long Duration Scramjet Engine.

He described the achievement as a solid foundation for the nation’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Programme.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, also congratulated the teams associated with the test.

This successful test positions India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities and continuously emerging war technologies.

“The remarkable feat is achieved through cutting-edge supersonic air-breathing engine, which utilises indigenously developed liquid hydrocarbon endothermic fuel, High temperature Thermal Barrier coating and advanced manufacturing processes,” according to an official statement.

The ground-tests conducted at the SCPT facility have successfully validated the design of advanced active cooled scramjet Combustor as well as the capabilities of state-of-art test facility.

Last week, Rajnath Singh said the government has placed defence research at the centre of its priorities and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already transferred 2,200 technologies to various industries.

He pointed out that 25 per cent of the defence R&D budget has been allocated to the industry, academia, and start-ups, and to date, these entities have already utilised over Rs 4,500 crore of the budget.

—IANS

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