Drashti Dhami wishes husband Neeraj on 11th anniversary, says ‘he makes coffee at 3 AM as she holds their baby’

Mumbai Feb 23 (IANS) Television actress Drashti Dhami marked her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Neeraj Khemka and penned a heartfelt social media post, that reflected on how their relationship has evolved over the years.

Sharing a series of romantic pictures, from intimate moments together to fun travel memories and an adorable family portrait with their baby Leela, Drashti expressed how her husband now makes coffee for her even at office hours while she holds and takes care of their baby.

“Happy 11 years to the man who once gave me butterflies and now gives me coffee while I hold our baby at 3 am. Our life may not be glamorous anymore, but it’s full of giggles, cuddles, and a tiny boss who runs the house. Wouldn’t trade this crazy, beautiful life with you for anything.

I love you …

Happy 11 to us @khemkaniraj,” she wrote on her social media account.

The actress’ post highlights how her love story with Neeraj transitioned from romance-filled beginnings to embracing parenthood and further shared responsibilities. One of the pictures shared in the carousel shows the couple wrapped in a warm hug, while another picture captures them enjoying a snowy holiday. A portrait features the two smiling at the camera and holding their baby girl in their arms.

For the uninitiated, Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in February 2015 in a traditional ceremony attended by family and close friends. Actress Suhasi Dhami, known for her role in the television show “Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli,” is her sister-in-law, her brother's wife.

On the professional front, Drashti rose to fame with her popular show “Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi,” more than a decade ago. She also won hearts as Dr. Muskaan in the hit medical drama “Dill Mill Gayye.” Later, she starred opposite Vivian Dsena in “Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon,” which carved her position as a leading female face on television. Drashti also explored hosting with “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

---IANS

rd/