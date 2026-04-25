Dr Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan vision to support 1,500 women in Madhya Pradesh

Ahmedabad, April 25 (IANS) In a significant push towards women-led economic empowerment, the Adani Foundation on Saturday launched a large-scale livelihood initiative in Madhya Pradesh under its Swabhimaan programme, inspired by the vision of its Chairperson, Dr Priti Adani.

The initiative aims to enable around 1,500 women in Badarwas, Shivpuri district, to earn steady incomes and achieve financial independence through skill-based employment.

The newly inaugurated Adani Vikas Kendra, spread across 48,000 square feet, has been designed as both a training and production facility equipped with 600 modern sewing machines.

The centre is expected to provide structured employment opportunities to women who have traditionally relied on irregular or informal work, helping them transition into stable, market-linked livelihoods.

The initiative is part of the broader Swabhimaan programme, which seeks to connect one million women across India with sustainable income opportunities.

By combining skill development with direct access to markets, the programme focuses on ensuring that women not only learn but also earn consistently.

The facility was inaugurated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also represents the Guna constituency in Parliament. Addressing a gathering of over 5,000 women from nearby villages, Scindia highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative, describing it as a platform where local skills can find national and even global markets.

“This centre reflects the power of aspiration taking shape,” he said, noting that the confidence and determination among women participants signal a shift toward self-reliance and economic participation.

According to the foundation’s CEO, Dr Abhishek Lakhtakia, the initiative is rooted in the belief that financial independence is central to empowerment.

He emphasised that Swabhimaan is designed to convert skills into sustained income by linking women directly to real work opportunities and supply chains.

The project is expected to have a wider socio-economic impact in the region by improving household incomes, reducing dependence on seasonal or informal labour, and curbing migration. It also aims to strengthen women’s roles in local economies, giving them greater agency within their families and communities.

The initiative also comes as the Adani Foundation prepares to mark its 30th anniversary on August 11, underscoring three decades of work in inclusive development across India.

--IANS

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