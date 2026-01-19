Dr Pragabhal's 'Jockey' to now release on January 23

Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) Director Pragabhal's upcoming film 'Jockey', which is set against the backdrop of the famous traditional Madurai goat fight, will now hit screens on January 23, its makers announced on Monday.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, PK7 Studios, the firm producing the film, wrote, "#JOCKEY hits cinemas worldwide on JAN 23, 2026. A world never seen before is hitting the big screen. From the makers of #MUDDY, comes JOCKEY — the world’s first traditional goat fight action film redefining cinema. Written & Directed by @DrPragabhal. Produced by @KrishnadasPrema C Devadas & Jaya Devadas. @actoryuvan @ridhaankrishna @Ammu_Abhirami @sakthibalaji1. Mark the date. Feel the rush. Witness the legacy. This Jan 23, the race begins in cinemas near you!"

The film, which has been directed by Dr Pragabhal, best known for having directed India's first full-length film on mud racing, was originally scheduled to be released on January 14. However, the makers chose to postpone the release of the film at the last moment.

In a statement, the makers of the film, at the time of postponing the film, had said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, we have decided to postpone the release of our film 'Jockey'. We truly understand and appreciate the eager wait to experience this cinematic rush on the big screen."

The makers had further added, "This brief delay is only to ensure something even better, and we promise it will be worth the wait. The next release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your continued love and patience. With the utmost respect and love, Team Jockey."

It may be recalled that the director of the film had, in an interaction earlier , spoken at length about the film.

"After successfully directing 'Muddy', India’s first-ever full-length film on mud racing, I am now bringing another unique and thrilling subject to Indian cinema – a story set against the backdrop of the traditional Madurai Goat Fight," he had said then.

"This film presents goat fighting – a centuries-old South Indian cultural tradition – as an engaging, emotional, and entertaining cinematic experience. My intent is to make the world witness the unique relationship between goats and their handlers and showcase Madurai’s rich culture with honesty and intensity. After three years of hard work, I now present 'Jockey' to you all," he had informed.

Stating that it was during his travels across Madurai that he witnessed goat fights for the first time, the director had disclosed that the fights fascinated him – not only because of their intensity but also because of the deep bond between the goats and their handlers.

"This bond, which inspired the goats to fight with such passion, made me realize that the goat fight was not just a sport but also a cultural expression tied to Tamil heritage," he had said.

Stating that he began to document and research this tradition, the director disclosed that he even chose to stay back in Madurai from 2022 to write the story.

"For the film to be authentic, I knew the actors had to build a real bond with the goats. So, we purchased goats, trained with them, fed them, lived with them, and created a genuine connection," informed Pragabhal, who had pointed out that casting was a challenge.

"Actors had to dedicate time, undergo physical training, and face real risks like injuries during practice. Two actors who showed true commitment were Yuvan Krishna and Ridhan Krishnas, who embraced the challenge wholeheartedly. They lived in Madurai, trained with the goats and handlers, and prepared themselves physically and mentally. Actress Ammu Abhirami also plays the female lead, with Madhu Sudhan Rao in a key role," he had disclosed.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Udhayakumar and editing by Srikanth, known for handling complex films.

The film has music by Sakthi Balaji and Art direction by C. Udhayakumar. Stunts for the film were choreographed by Prabhu Jacky while costumes were designed by Joshua Maxwel.

