Dr. Mandaviya to grace Fit India Sundays on Cycle special edition celebrating World Teachers’ Day

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Fit India Sundays on Cycle gears up for its grand World Teachers’ Day edition at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Monday, with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya gracing the occasion as chief guest, leading hundreds of teachers, students, and citizens in the cycling rally that has grown into a people’s movement for health and sustainability.

"Let us celebrate our gurus who shape the nation on this World Teachers’ Day. I urge every citizen, young and old, to join tomorrow’s Fit India Sundays on Cycle. And pledge ourselves to be healthy and fit and strive towards a more AtmaNirbhar Bharat," mentioned Dr. Mandaviya.

Adding star power to the event on Sunday will be athletes and fitness influencers including: Sachin Yadav, India’s rising javelin thrower who clinched silver at the 2025 Asian Championships and finished fourth at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and Tania Sachdev, International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM), two-time Indian Women’s Chess Champion and popular chess commentator.

Also part of the Abhishek Nain, Olympic bronze medallist (Paris 2024), gold medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and gold medalist at the 2022 Asian Games, and a key member of India’s Asia Cup 2025-winning hockey team, and Rohtash Chaudhary, popularly known as the ‘Push-up Man of India’.

Close to 1000 participants, including representatives from the Education Department, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Lady Shri Ram College, as well as citizens, are expected to be a part of the cycling drive tomorrow.

The October 5 edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle pays a tribute to teachers, recognising their role in shaping young minds and inspiring future champions, while promoting the Fit India motto of “Ek Ghanta Roz, Khel Ke Saath”.

The initiative promotes cycling as a sustainable, inclusive, and an eco-friendly form of exercise with numerous health benefits. Adopting cycling as a form of exercise not only improves cardiovascular health and boosts mental well-being, but also helps deal with the rising obesity problems among the youth. It’s a simple yet powerful way to stay active, relieve stress, and reconnect with nature.

