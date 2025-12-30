Arjun Kapoor thanks sister Anshula Kapoor for always having his back

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) As Anshula Kapoor turned a year older on Monday, her actor brother Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt wish for his kid sister on social media.

He expressed his gratitude to Anshula for being with him through every phase of his life and also for having his back through it all.

Uploading a video compilation of some memories of the sibling duo, from their childhood to the present, the '2 States' actor penned on his IG, "Happy birthday to the person who’s been through my thick and thin (quite literally). Thank you for having my back, always @anshulakapoor (red heart emoji) Here’s to another trip around the sun with my partner in crime forever! (sic)."

Anshula reacted to the post with a, "Love you to infinity (hugs emojis) always and forever (evil eye emoji)".

Actress Khushi Kapoor also penned a lovely birthday wish for the 'best human'.

Taking to the Stories section of her Insta, Khushi dropped a picture of herself lovingly hugging Anshula in what seemed to be a party.

"Happy birthday to the best human @anshulaKapoor," Khushi wished Anshula on her special day.

For the unversed, Arjun and Anshula are producer Boney Kapoor's kids from his first wife, Mona Shourie, whereas Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi.

Anshula is set to tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar soon. After the recently held Ghor Dhana ceremony, an emotional Arjun penned a nostalgic note, admitting that "I miss Mom even more now".

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor wrote on social media, "I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job!".

"I miss Mom even more now… but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan, and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy," added Arjun.

