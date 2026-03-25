March 26, 2026 12:52 AM हिंदी

Dr. Mandaviya inaugurates Khelo India Tribal Games; highlights rich tribal sporting talent

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026; highlights rich tribal sporting talent, which commenced on Wednesday across three cities in Chhattisgarh and will continue until April 3. Photo credit: SAI Media

Raipur, March 25 (IANS) The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, addressed the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026, which commenced on Wednesday across three cities in Chhattisgarh and will continue until April 3.

Dr. Mandaviya stated that the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 marks a historic beginning for Chhattisgarh as a permanent host, with the Games set to be organised annually across regions, including Bastar, Sarguja, and Raipur. The Minister stressed that talent exists beyond urban centres, including in tribal regions, coastal areas, and remote parts of the country.

“Sporting talent is not limited to metropolitan cities; it thrives in tribal villages and across diverse regions of the country. The introduction of the Khelo India Tribal Games aims to identify and promote this untapped potential,” he said.

Emphasising that sports go beyond medals, the Minister noted that games instil discipline, balance, and life lessons, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to promote a strong sporting culture in the country. He further stated that SAI coaches will be present at the games venue and will scout talent through structured pathways, including Khelo India Centres and Centres of Excellence. Athletes will receive advanced training to compete at national and international levels.

Referring to icons such as Olympian Deepika Kumari, the Minister highlighted the longstanding contribution of tribal communities to India’s sporting legacy. Dr. Mandaviya further stated that KITG will not only promote sports but also boost tourism and regional development, drawing participants and attention from across the country and globally in the coming years.

Outlining the importance of transparency and good governance, the Minister said that reforms such as the Sports Governance Bill and the upcoming Khelo Bharat Niti aim to ensure fair selection processes, promote inclusivity, and provide greater opportunities for women and tribal athletes. He further noted that performance must always be the top priority and that selection processes will be fair, transparent, and monitored.

The Minister also expressed confidence in India’s strong performance at upcoming international events, including the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, stating that India will deliver its best-ever performance at the Asian Games. He observed that over the past decade, India has witnessed a significant transformation in sports, driven by a comprehensive and structured approach. Initiatives such as Fit India and Khelo India have worked in tandem to broaden participation and nurture talent across the country.

Dr. Mandaviya reiterated India’s aspiration to host the Olympic Games in 2036 and achieve a top 10 global sporting rank by then, with a vision to be among the top five sporting nations by 2047.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Worked hard on fitness to keep motivation after Indian Premier League stint, says David Warner ahead of his campaign for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Worked hard on fitness to keep motivation after IPL stint, says David Warner ahead of PSL campaign

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026; highlights rich tribal sporting talent, which commenced on Wednesday across three cities in Chhattisgarh and will continue until April 3. Photo credit: SAI Media

Dr. Mandaviya inaugurates Khelo India Tribal Games; highlights rich tribal sporting talent

Boman Irani wears diplomatic hat, says he, Smriti, Aruna Irani are ready for peace talks with Trump

Boman Irani wears diplomatic hat, says he, Smriti, Aruna Irani are ready for peace talks with Trump

Raising diplomacy to end Iran war, UN chief appoints personal envoy

Raising diplomacy to end Iran war, UN chief appoints personal envoy

India set to begin their campaign against rivals Pakistan in the SAFF U20 Football Championship at the National Football Stadium in Malé, Maldives, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

India set to begin SAFF U20 campaign against rivals Pakistan

Gujarat: First phase of Surat station redevelopment 50 pc done, completion by 2027

Gujarat: First phase of Surat station redevelopment 50 pc done, completion by 2027

Sreenidi Deccan cruise past Dempo SC to go top of table in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Sreenidi Deccan cruise past Dempo to go top of table

Gurvindervir Singh sprints to glory in 60m dash on the final day of the two-day first National Indoor Athletics Championships at Indoor Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Photo credit: AFI

National Indoor Athletics: Gurvindervir Singh sprints to glory in 60m dash

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-LDF​; calls them ‘CJP’ (Photo: IANS)

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-LDF​; calls them ‘CJP’

Kriti Sanon says 'I'm glad I got your gummy smile' as she wishes her father on his birthday

Kriti Sanon says 'I'm glad I got your gummy smile' as she wishes her father on his birthday