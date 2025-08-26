DPL Season 2: Central Delhi Kings storm into playoffs with 104-run win over Purani Dilli 6

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Central Delhi Kings produced a commanding all-round display to book their place in the playoffs of Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), defeating Purani Dilli 6 by 104 runs (DLS method) in a rain-curtailed clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday.

Batting first, the Kings set the tone with a powerful batting performance, piling up 197/5 in just 18 overs. Despite losing wicketkeeper Kaushal Suman early for 5 (7), opener Yash Dhull—continuing his fine run of form—anchored the innings with a fluent half-century. He combined with Yugal Saini (28 off 20) for a steady 57-run partnership before they were sent back.

Skipper Jonty Sidhu (28 off 16) and Aditya Bhandari (17 off 11) kept the scoreboard ticking, but it was Aryan Rana’s late blitz that provided the fireworks. Rana’s unbeaten 42 off just 14 balls, studded with explosive stroke-play, powered the Kings to a formidable total. For Purani Dilli 6, Rajneesh Dadar returned with bowling figures of 3/40 in his four overs.

In reply, Purani Dilli 6 never found their footing against a disciplined Kings attack. Money Grewal and Arun Pundir struck early blows, removing Rushal Saini (0) and Samarth Seth, before skipper Vansh Bedi’s cameo of 14 off 6 was cut short by Pundir. At 44/3 in six overs, rain interrupted play, and the target was revised to 174 in 15 overs.

The break did little to revive Dilli 6’s fortunes. Simarjeet Singh’s double strike—removing Dev Lakra (6) and Aditya Malhotra (0)—sent them further into trouble. Only Pranav Pant (24 off 17) showed some resistance, but once he was caught in the deep by Tejas Baroka off Sidhu’s bowling, the collapse was complete. Purani Dilli 6 folded for just 69, handing Kings a thumping win.

Among the bowlers, skipper Jonty Sidhu chipped in with 2-6 in his solitary over, while Simarjeet Singh returned impressive figures of 2/6 as well. Pundir’s 2-28 ensured the Kings maintained relentless pressure throughout.

--IANS

bsk/