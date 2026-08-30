DPL 2026: North Delhi Strikers reach women’s final after defeating Central Delhi Queens by six wickets

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) North Delhi Strikers produced a composed batting performance to defeat Central Delhi Queens Women by six wickets to reach the final of 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) women’s competition at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 123 for victory, North Delhi Strikers paced their innings well to complete the chase in 18.4 overs. Batter Archana anchored the successful run-chase with an unbeaten knock of 49 off 44 balls, including hitting four boundaries.

She received crucial support from Samaira Raghav, who remained unbeaten on 20 off 19 deliveries to guide her team past the finish line without further hiccups. North Delhi Strikers began their pursuit with a brisk start from opener Shivi Sharma, who struck two boundaries in her eight off nine balls before falling to spinner Sumiti Soni in the third over.

Captain Ayushi Soni then chipped in with a steady 22 off 25 balls, laced with three boundaries, before being stumped by keeper R. Priyadarshini off Sumiti's bowling. Nazma added a quickfire 14 off 10 balls featuring two boundaries, while wicketkeeper-batter Riya Shokeen was dismissed cheaply for three.

However, Archana and Samaira held their nerves to complete a comfortable victory with eight balls to spare, with Central Delhi Queens bowler Sumiti Soni taking 2-28. Earlier, Central Delhi Queens Women were restricted to 122/7 in their allotted 20 overs after being put under continuous pressure by a disciplined North Delhi bowling attack.

Opener Nidhi Mahto top-scored for Central Delhi Queens with a patient 49 off 47 balls, which included five boundaries and a six. She shared a crucial fifty-plus partnership with Arushi Goel, who contributed 43 off 46 balls with five hits to the fence, to steady the innings after the early loss of Deeksha Sharma for two.

Monika provided a late surge with a crisp, unbeaten 19 off 12 balls, but Central Delhi Queens could only post a sub-par total on board. For North Delhi Strikers, off-spinner Nazma emerged as the standout bowler, taking 3-18 in her four overs, while Apeksha Anand picked up 2-24.

--IANS

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